Femtocell Market Size to Worth USD 7.49 Billion by 2024 | Straits Research

The global femtocell market size was valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach from USD 7.49 billion in 2024 to USD 31.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period (2024-32).

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A femtocell is a wireless device access point that improves internet speed inside the home and office space. Voice calls are converted into voice over IP (VoIP) packets using this device, which takes the role of a wireless Wi-Fi router and connects to mobile devices. The voice packets are subsequently sent to the servers of the mobile number operators over a broadband connection. Mobile phones that use licensed service provider spectra, such as CDMA2000, WiMAX, or UMTS, are compatible with femtocells.

Market Dynamics

Energy Efficient Operation and Cost-Effectivity of Femtocell Drives the Global Market

Energy efficiency is a topic that is being addressed in every aspect of technology. Any technology must be energy efficient, even if maintaining profitability is a top concern. A decrease in the intensity of the elements that together harm the environment is achieved through energy efficiency. This is a significant concern in the rapidly increasing economic and technological sectors. A femtocell employs a small amount of energy instead of massive generators to function. It can be powered by solar cells or tiny batteries. Femtocells can also be used in smart homes, a part of the intelligent communication system that uses communication to regulate energy efficiency. Additionally, as technology has advanced over time, femtocell cost-effectiveness has grown.

Increasing Demand for 5G Network and Low Latency High-Speed Internet Creates Opportunities

The deployment of femtocells is progressing in countries like the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. The Chinese government has also dramatically expanded its financial commitment to the 5G network. Additionally, according to China's Academy of Information and Communication Technologies, the Research Division of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, investments in domestic 5G networks are projected to reach Yuan 2.8 trillion (about USD 430 billion) between 2020 and 2030. This causes cellular networks several problems due to user equipment (UE) motions, channel fading, and interference levels. High-speed internet service providers have boosted their investments in femtocell technology, which enables high reliability and low latency bandwidth. It provides high-speed internet at a reasonable price, and it is anticipated that this would give economic possibilities for the market throughout the projected period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global femtocell market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. North America has created a cutting-edge network infrastructure that instantly meets end-user demand and makes a coherent network by pushing the boundaries of science, technology, and commerce. American telecom operators' rapid LTE rollout across the nation on the 700 Megahertz (MHz) spectrum has aided the country's international domination of cellular and internet services. Femtocells controls the market in North America because they offer more sophisticated applications than traditional cellular Wi-Fi.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%, generating USD 6,596.5 million during the forecast period. The use of femtocells is anticipated to rise in the following years as a result of the various network infrastructure development initiatives being handled by the European Government. Due to lower consumer spending and the political and economic uncertainties surrounding the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, the economy in countries like the UK and Germany is expected to be modest. Additionally, these countries are putting modern infrastructure and technology into place swiftly. Due to the involvement of industry giants like Verizon, there is severe competition in both the mobile and broadband markets. These countries also have lower smartphone penetration rates than the rest of Europe due to lower consumer prices.

Asia-Pacific enterprises and government organizations are revamping their network infrastructure to offer end users high-quality networking services. Mobile phones have made communication more challenging in nations with dense populations, which is anticipated to drive the rise of the region's femtocell market. Network transmission failure is one of the biggest problems faced by smartphone users in densely populated countries. Businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are embracing femtocell technology to overcome these problems and provide trustworthy solutions to users. Due to the demand for higher bandwidth applications, the region with the most significant smartphone usage is pressuring wireless network service providers to implement 5G technology into their networks.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a over the forecast period (2024-32). Based on technology, the global femtocell market is bifurcated into IMS/SIP and IU-H. The IU-H segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global femtocell market is bifurcated into 2G femtocell, 3G femtocell, 4G femtocell, 5G femtocell. The 4G femtocell segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global femtocell market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global femtocell market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and public spaces. The commercial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global femtocell market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Aricent Inc China Mobile Ltd. Cisco System Inc. Ericsson Fujitsu Limited Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Nokia Corporation Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vodafone Group Plc ZTE Corporation

Recent Developments

June 2024 - The Telecommunications and Multimedia Applications Institute (iTEAM) at Valencia, Spain's UPV University, and Spanish carrier Vodafone Spain announced a partnership initiative centered on the research and development of 5G SA networks with Open RAN (O-RAN) hardware.

Segmentation

By Technology

IMS/SIP IU-H

By Type

2G Femtocell 3G Femtocell 4G Femtocell 5G Femtocell

By Applications

Indoor Outdoor

By End-User Residential Commercial Public Space By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East and Africa

