NEO Battery Materials Awarded as Consortium Partner in $20M Recycled Silicon Battery Project by South Korean Government

Awarded as Consortium Partner in CAD$20M Recycled Silicon Battery Project Organized by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy

Major South Korean Battery Value Chain Companies and Universities as Consortium Partners Hansol Chemical as Head Project Organization along with South Korea’s Largest Cathode Materials Producer, INNOX eco-M, LiBEST, etc.

Project Focus: Developing High-Performance, Low-Cost Silicon Anode Materials Based on Silicon Waste from Semiconductor and Photovoltaic Wafer Manufacturing

NEO Battery Materials Acting as Downstream Participant to Jointly Develop High-Performance Silicon Anode Materials with Consortium Partners



TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded as a consortium partner along with major battery value chain companies and universities in a CAD$20M recycled silicon battery project organized by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

In a project titled “Recycled Silicon-Based High Energy Density Electrode Manufacturing Technology Development,” the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) and the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT) will invest approximately CAD$20M in government contributions for the next 5 years in consortium partners.

With Hansol Chemical, a leading South Korean chemical materials company, as the head project organization, several major battery and chemicals companies are participating as consortium partners, including South Korea’s largest cathode materials producer, INNOX eco-M (NEO’s recycled silicon collaborator), and LiBEST.

The project will focus on developing high-performance silicon anode materials based on recycled silicon scrap from semiconductor and photovoltaic wafer manufacturing. Consortium partners recognize that solving the limitations of waste materials is critical to achieving price and technological competitiveness for silicon anodes and strengthening sustainability in the lithium-ion battery industry.

NEO Battery Materials will act as a downstream value chain participant. Using recycled silicon inputs optimized with low-cost technologies, NEO will jointly develop silicon anode materials with consortium partners to manufacture high-content silicon anode batteries. This project directly advances the Company’s strategic plan to secure low-cost, high-performance silicon feedstock.

Mr. Spencer Huh, Director, President, and CEO of NEO, commented, “NEO Battery Materials is highly pleased to be a consortium partner in this key project organized by the South Korean federal government. Along with major battery industry players, we are confident in developing low-cost silicon anode materials to attain material circularity and supply chain resiliency. With approximately 900 tons of waste silicon produced annually in South Korea, all consortium partners are motivated to develop effective technologies to recycle and reuse all waste generated moving forward.”

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

