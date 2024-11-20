ProStar’s PointMan Adopted By Ontario Transit Group

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce that Ontario Transit Group has adopted ProStar's PointMan for utility damage prevention of underground infrastructure.

Ontario Transit Group, a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and VINCI Construction Grand Projects, was awarded the CDN$6-billion contract for the Ontario Line - Southern Civil, Stations and Tunnel contract by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx To deliver the project, utility and conduit works are expected, in order to prepare for the rolling stock, systems, operations, and maintenance of mechanical and electrical systems in the future.

"One of the most significant challenges we will face on a project of this magnitude will be identifying the precise location of the existing buried infrastructure, including all of the utilities that have been installed over the past century," stated Hetanshi Patel, GIS Manager at Ontario Transit Group Constructor. "PointMan will be instrumental in mapping and managing the underground utilities, and its precise geolocation capabilities are critical for avoiding disruptions and ensuring that the project is completed safely and efficiently."

Once complete, the Ontario Line will be a 15.6-kilometre subway line that will make it faster and easier to travel within Toronto and beyond. The line will bring 15 new stations to the city and will run from Exhibition Place, through the heart of downtown, all the way to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Don Mills Road.

"Being selected for a project of this magnitude by such a respected industry consortium is a testament to the value that PointMan provides and a key indicator of the ongoing transformation of the construction industry from paper and manual business practices into the digital era," remarked Page Tucker, CEO. "This further solidifies ProStar's position as a recognized leader in this transformation."

Ontario Transit Group (OTG) is a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and Vinci Construction Grands Projects (through their subsidiary JANIN ATLAS) to design, build, and deliver the Ontario Line Subway - Southern Civil, Stations and Tunnel contract for Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario. For more information about Ontario Transit Group, please visit ontariotransitgroup.ca.

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.



