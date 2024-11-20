Global Motor Bearing Market Projected to Reach USD 16,623.7 Million by 2034, Driven by Electric Vehicle Demand and Industrial Automation Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global motor bearing market is set for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from the automotive sector, particularly electric vehicles, and advancements in industrial automation. Key players in the industry are focusing on technological innovations to enhance performance and efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global motor bearing market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a market value of USD 8,031.5 Million in 2024 and an anticipated year-on-year growth of 7%. By 2034, the demand for engine bearings is expected to reach USD 16,623.7 Million, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034. This press release outlines the key aspects of the motor bearing market, including its industry overview, market characteristics, scope across various industries, driving factors, and insights from market studies.

The motor bearing market encompasses a wide range of products designed to reduce friction between moving parts in various applications, particularly in automotive and industrial machinery. As industries continue to advance technologically and expand globally, the demand for efficient and reliable motor bearings has surged. The market's growth is largely driven by the increasing production of electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in industrial automation, and the rising need for high-performance machinery.

Market Concentration & Characteristics:

The motor bearing market is characterized by moderate concentration, with several key players dominating the landscape. Notable companies include SKF, Timken, NSK, NTN, and Schaeffler Group, among others. These companies are actively engaged in technological innovations and expanding their product portfolios to cater to diverse industrial needs.

Key Statistics:

Attribute Key Statistics Projected Market Value (2024) USD 8,031.5 Million Estimated Market Value (2034) USD 16,623.7 Million Forecasted Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.5% CAGR

Motor Bearing Scope Across Multiple Industries:

Motor bearings find applications across various sectors including:

Automotive Industry : Bearings are integral to vehicle components such as engines, wheels, and transmissions.

: Bearings are integral to vehicle components such as engines, wheels, and transmissions. Industrial Machinery : A significant portion of motor bearings is utilized in manufacturing equipment and machinery.

: A significant portion of motor bearings is utilized in manufacturing equipment and machinery. Aerospace & Defense : High-performance bearings are critical for aircraft engines and defense systems.

: High-performance bearings are critical for aircraft engines and defense systems. Renewable Energy: The growing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions has increased the demand for specialized bearings in wind turbine automation and other renewable energy technologies.

Noteworthy Factors Propelling the Motor Bearings Market:

Factors contributing to the demand for motor bearing:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles : The shift towards electric mobility necessitates specialized bearings that can withstand higher speeds and loads.

: The shift towards electric mobility necessitates specialized bearings that can withstand higher speeds and loads. Technological Advancements : Innovations in bearing materials and designs are enhancing performance and durability.

: Innovations in bearing materials and designs are enhancing performance and durability. Industrial Automation : Increased adoption of automation technologies across industries is driving demand for high-quality bearings.

: Increased adoption of automation technologies across industries is driving demand for high-quality bearings. Global Industrialization: Expanding manufacturing sectors in emerging economies are creating new opportunities for motor bearing suppliers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global motor bearing market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by technological advancements and increased industrial activity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a major contributor to market growth, with countries like China and India leading in terms of CAGR at 8.5% and 8.3% , respectively.

is expected to be a major contributor to market growth, with countries like China and India leading in terms of CAGR at and , respectively. North America, particularly the United States, will continue to play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics with a projected CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.





“Industry analysts emphasize that while the motor bearing market is on an upward trajectory, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and trade tariffs could impact growth rates. However, proactive strategies by leading manufacturers focusing on innovation and sustainability are likely to mitigate these challenges effectively.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Players Operating in the Industry:

SKF AB

Continental AG

Schaeffler AG

The Timken Company

NSK Ltd.

JTEKT Corp

Rheinmetall AG

NTN Corporation

NRB Bearings Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Mahle GmbH

Fersa Group

Bearing Manufacturing India

Thyssenkrupp AG

SNL Bearings

Universal Bearings





Recent Developments:

SKF AB





SKF has recently invested in new technological developments, focusing on redesigning conventional bearings to enhance performance in electric vehicle applications. The company has launched a new line of spherical roller bearings specifically designed for continuous casting operations, aimed at improving uptime and reducing environmental impact.

NSK Ltd.





NSK Ltd. has introduced a groundbreaking lineup of bearings featuring the world's first bioplastic cage, contributing to sustainability efforts in various industries. These innovative bearings are designed for automotive applications, helping to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

The Timken Company





The Timken Company has expanded its product offerings by introducing advanced bearing solutions tailored for electric vehicles, emphasizing high efficiency and durability. Their recent innovations include specialized bearings that enhance performance in e-powertrains, supporting the growing demand for electric mobility solutions.

Motor Bearing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings (subcategories): Cylindrical Roller Bearings Spherical Roller Bearings Tapered Roller Bearings Needle Roller Bearings Thrust Roller Bearings

(subcategories): Coated Bearings

By Bearing Material:

Steel Bearings (subcategories): Small Bearings Medium Bearings Large Bearings

(subcategories): Ceramic Bearings (subcategories): Small Bearings Medium Bearings Large Bearings

(subcategories): Hybrid Bearings (subcategories): Small Bearings Medium Bearings Large Bearings

(subcategories):

By Bearing Size:

Small Bearings (up to 30 mm bore diameter)

Medium Bearings (30 mm to 100 mm bore diameter)

Large Bearings (above 100 mm bore diameter)



By Sales Channels:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By End-Use:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Mining and Quarrying

Food and Beverage

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa





About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

French Language Content:

Français Selon un rapport Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial des roulements de moteur est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, avec des projections indiquant une valeur de marché de 8 031,5 millions USD en 2024 et une croissance annuelle prévue de 7 % . D'ici 2034, la demande de roulements de moteur devrait atteindre 16 623,7 millions USD , reflétant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 7,5 % de 2024 à 2034. Ce communiqué de presse décrit les principaux aspects du marché des roulements de moteur, notamment son aperçu de l'industrie, les caractéristiques du marché, la portée dans divers secteurs, les facteurs moteurs et les informations issues des études de marché.

Le marché des roulements de moteur englobe une large gamme de produits conçus pour réduire les frottements entre les pièces mobiles dans diverses applications, notamment dans les machines automobiles et industrielles. À mesure que les industries continuent de progresser technologiquement et de se développer à l'échelle mondiale, la demande de roulements de moteur efficaces et fiables a explosé. La croissance du marché est en grande partie tirée par la production croissante de véhicules électriques (VE), les progrès de l'automatisation industrielle et le besoin croissant de machines hautes performances.

Concentration et caractéristiques du marché :

Le marché des roulements de moteur se caractérise par une concentration modérée, avec plusieurs acteurs clés dominant le paysage. Parmi les entreprises notables, on peut citer SKF , Timken , NSK , NTN et Schaeffler Group , entre autres. Ces entreprises sont activement engagées dans des innovations technologiques et élargissent leurs portefeuilles de produits pour répondre à divers besoins industriels.

Statistiques clés :

Attribut Statistiques clés Valeur marchande projetée (2024) 8 031,5 millions USD Valeur marchande estimée (2034) 16 623,7 millions USD Taux de croissance prévu (2024-2034) 7,5% TCAC

Portée des roulements de moteur dans de nombreux secteurs industriels :

Les roulements de moteur trouvent des applications dans divers secteurs, notamment :

Industrie automobile : les roulements font partie intégrante des composants des véhicules tels que les moteurs, les roues et les transmissions.

: les roulements font partie intégrante des composants des véhicules tels que les moteurs, les roues et les transmissions. Machines industrielles : Une part importante des roulements de moteur est utilisée dans les équipements et les machines de fabrication.

: Une part importante des roulements de moteur est utilisée dans les équipements et les machines de fabrication. Aérospatiale et défense : les roulements hautes performances sont essentiels pour les moteurs d'avions et les systèmes de défense.

: les roulements hautes performances sont essentiels pour les moteurs d'avions et les systèmes de défense. Énergie renouvelable : L’importance croissante accordée aux solutions énergétiques durables a accru la demande de roulements spécialisés dans l’automatisation des éoliennes et d’autres technologies d’énergie renouvelable.

Facteurs importants qui propulsent le marché des roulements de moteur :

Facteurs contribuant à la demande de roulements de moteur :

Demande croissante de véhicules électriques : le passage vers la mobilité électrique nécessite des roulements spécialisés capables de supporter des vitesses et des charges plus élevées.

: le passage vers la mobilité électrique nécessite des roulements spécialisés capables de supporter des vitesses et des charges plus élevées. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les matériaux et les conceptions des roulements améliorent les performances et la durabilité.

: Les innovations dans les matériaux et les conceptions des roulements améliorent les performances et la durabilité. Automatisation industrielle : l’adoption croissante des technologies d’automatisation dans tous les secteurs industriels stimule la demande de roulements de haute qualité.

: l’adoption croissante des technologies d’automatisation dans tous les secteurs industriels stimule la demande de roulements de haute qualité. Industrialisation mondiale : l’expansion des secteurs manufacturiers dans les économies émergentes crée de nouvelles opportunités pour les fournisseurs de roulements de moteurs.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché :

Le marché mondial des roulements de moteurs devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, grâce aux progrès technologiques et à l’augmentation de l’activité industrielle.

L'Asie-Pacifique devrait être un contributeur majeur à la croissance du marché, avec des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde en tête en termes de TCAC à 5 % et 8,3 % , respectivement.

devrait être un contributeur majeur à la croissance du marché, avec des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde en tête en termes de TCAC à et , respectivement. L’Amérique du Nord , en particulier les États-Unis , continuera de jouer un rôle crucial dans la dynamique du marché, avec un TCAC prévu de 8 % jusqu’en 2034.





« Les analystes du secteur soulignent que même si le marché des roulements de moteur est sur une trajectoire ascendante, des défis tels que les fluctuations des coûts des matières premières et les tarifs douaniers pourraient avoir un impact sur les taux de croissance. Cependant, les stratégies proactives des principaux fabricants axées sur l'innovation et la durabilité sont susceptibles d'atténuer efficacement ces défis », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux acteurs opérant dans le secteur :

SKF AB

Continental AG

Schaeffler SA

La société Timken

NSK SA

JTEKT Corp

Rheinmetall AG

Société NTN

Roulements NRB Ltée.

Tenneco Inc.

Société Nachi-Fujikoshi

Mahle GmbH

Groupe Fersa

Fabrication de roulements en Inde

Thyssenkrupp SA

Roulements SNL

Roulements universels





Développements récents :

SKF AB





SKF a récemment investi dans de nouveaux développements technologiques, en se concentrant sur la refonte des roulements conventionnels pour améliorer les performances dans les applications de véhicules électriques. L'entreprise a lancé une nouvelle gamme de roulements à rouleaux sphériques spécialement conçus pour les opérations de coulée continue, visant à améliorer la disponibilité et à réduire l'impact environnemental.

NSK SA





NSK Ltd. a lancé une gamme de roulements révolutionnaires dotés de la première cage en bioplastique au monde, contribuant ainsi aux efforts de durabilité dans divers secteurs. Ces roulements innovants sont conçus pour les applications automobiles, contribuant à réduire le poids des véhicules et à améliorer le rendement énergétique tout en minimisant l'impact environnemental.

La société Timken





La société Timken a élargi sa gamme de produits en introduisant des solutions de roulements avancées adaptées aux véhicules électriques, mettant l'accent sur une efficacité et une durabilité élevées. Ses innovations récentes comprennent des roulements spécialisés qui améliorent les performances des groupes motopropulseurs électriques, répondant ainsi à la demande croissante de solutions de mobilité électrique.

Analyse de segmentation du marché des roulements de moteur :

Par type de produit

Roulements à billes

Roulements à rouleaux (sous-catégories) : Roulements à rouleaux cylindriques Roulements à rouleaux sphériques Roulements à rouleaux coniques Roulements à aiguilles Roulements à rouleaux de poussée

(sous-catégories) : Roulements revêtus

Par matériau de roulement

Roulements en acier (sous-catégories) : Petits roulements Roulements moyens Roulements de grande taille

(sous-catégories) : Roulements en céramique (sous-catégories) : Petits roulements Roulements moyens Roulements de grande taille

(sous-catégories) : Roulements hybrides (sous-catégories) : Petits roulements Roulements moyens Roulements de grande taille

(sous-catégories) :

Par taille de roulement

Petits roulements (jusqu'à 30 mm de diamètre d'alésage)

Roulements moyens (diamètre d'alésage de 30 mm à 100 mm)

Roulements de grande taille (diamètre d'alésage supérieur à 100 mm)



Par canaux de vente

Fabricant d'équipement d'origine (OEM)

Pièces de rechange

Par utilisation finale

Fabrication

Automobile

Production d'énergie

Pétrole et gaz

Aérospatial

Chauffage, ventilation et climatisation (CVC)

Exploitation minière et carrière

Alimentation et boissons

Chimie et pétrochimie

Médicaments

Autres



Par région

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



À propos de Future Market Insights (FMI) – Automatisation industrielle

La division d'automatisation industrielle de Future Market Insights (FMI) propose une approche novatrice et une perspective innovante dans l'analyse du marché de l'automatisation industrielle. Une couverture complète des machines d'équipement, portables, de processus, de construction, industrielles et à usage spécial dans l'ensemble du secteur manufacturier et une analyse distinctive de la base installée, des consommables, du remplacement et de la matrice USP-fonctionnalité-application font de nous une voix pionnière dans l'industrie. Nous sommes des associés privilégiés des acteurs de l'industrie et des partenaires de distribution établis et en devenir lorsqu'il s'agit de maintenir, de développer et d'identifier de nouvelles perspectives de revenus.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

