Nature’s Fynd and Justine Lupe from “Nobody Wants This” Invite Fans to Brunch In Los Angeles

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd™, a food company making delicious dairy and meat alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, and actress Justine Lupe (“Nobody Wants This,” "Succession," “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) are hosting an Optimist Brunch in Los Angeles to celebrate better brunches and small things that can help our planet. The winner of their new sweepstakes will enjoy a delicious brunch with Justine Lupe, featuring Nature Fynd’s Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt, the world’s first fungi-powered yogurt.

Together, Nature’s Fynd and Lupe are inviting yogurt lovers to head to Whole Foods Market to try Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Yogurt for themselves and enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime brunch celebration hosted by Lupe herself. One lucky winner and two friends will enjoy a weekend trip to Los Angeles, including flights and two nights at a Los Angeles hotel. During their stay, they will attend a private brunch hosted by Lupe and Nature’s Fynd at Cabra LA with an amazing spread prepared by Chef Stephanie Izard, a James Beard Award winner known for redefining the boundaries of traditional cuisine. Winners will sip, savor, and schmooze about how much better brunch can be with a “better for us” yogurt that actually tastes good.

“I’m so happy to have discovered Nature’s Fynd, as there’s something wonderful about not having to overthink whether what I’m eating is both good for me and good for the planet,” said Lupe. “They created this delicious ‘better for us’ and better for the environment, dairy-free yogurt based on a discovery in Yellowstone National Park. It is a little celebration of optimism about how we can find solutions in nature to some of our biggest challenges.”

Yogurt lovers who buy Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt at their local Whole Foods Market can enter the sweepstakes by visiting brunch.naturesfynd.com and submitting a copy of their receipt. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm ET on 12/31/24. A winner will be drawn at random and notified in January 2025. The brunch will take place in February 2025. Terms and conditions apply. For more information on the Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please click here. No purchase necessary.

“With Nature’s Fynd, we believe we have the one and only ‘better for us,’ dairy-free yogurt that actually tastes good. With 8g of complete protein plus 4g of fiber, our fungi-powered yogurt is convincing people that they don’t have to compromise on taste. We're thrilled that Justine agrees and is excited to help us share this story with her fans,” said Karuna Rawal, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Nature’s Fynd.

For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating a versatile alternative protein to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. Its meatless breakfast patties and dairy-free yogurts are in grocery stores nationally, including Whole Foods Market. For more information visit www​.natures​fynd​.com Or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, or LinkedIn. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,”​ “Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e127b71e-d39c-4067-944c-789316e014fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f18809e9-6c6d-41e7-acc3-65c826785403

Con­tact Kat Kirsch at Kat@KatKirsch.com for press inquiries.

