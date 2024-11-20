PRIDE Industries’ Chief Growth Officer Wins Global 2024 Silver Stevie Award for Women in Business

Leah Burdick was recognized as a Social Changemaker in the Disability Category.

Roseville, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leah Burdick, Chief Growth Officer at PRIDE Industries, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Social Changemaker - Disability “category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Hailed as the world’s premier business award, the Stevie Award for Women in Business honors the achievements of women executives and entrepreneurs, as well as their outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud of Leah,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities. “Her unwavering dedication to our mission to create employment for people with disabilities, and her exceptional leadership, have been instrumental in driving our growth and impact. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive influence she has on our organization and the communities we serve.”

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

“I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team at PRIDE Industries,” said Burdick. “Our mission of empowering individuals with disabilities is more important than ever, and I am committed to continuing to drive positive change in the industry.”

Burdick leads PRIDE Industries' Marketing, Public Relations, Proposals, Foundation, and Customer Experience teams, all of which have thrived under her leadership. In 2021, she launched the I AM ABLE Helpline, a first-of-its-kind free employment service for people with disabilities. In 2023, Burdick developed the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair in Sacramento, the first in-person job fair for people with disabilities in the region. Burdick also launched PRIDE Industries’ Customer Experience Management (CXM) initiative in 2023, a company-wide effort to deepen customer loyalty and satisfaction, increase revenue, reduce operational costs, and further differentiate PRIDE Industries’ business services.

“In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

