Clearlight® Unveils Exclusive VRT Spotify Playlists Created to Amplify Every Infrared Sauna Session

Curated for Clearlight® Vibrational Resonance Therapy to Further Healing Through Sound; Founder Debuts First LP Underscoring Brand’s Longstanding Commitment to Music

Berkeley, California, USA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating wellness and musical innovation, Clearlight ®, the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions, announced its exclusive line of curated Vibrational Resonance Therapy (VRT) Spotify playlists. The specially-crafted playlists are designed to complement the Clearlight® Vibrational Resonance Therapy, an exclusive add-on that elevates the infrared sauna experience through the healing power of sound and vibration. Further reflecting the brand’s ongoing connection to music is the debut of Clearlight founder, Dr. Raleigh Duncan’s first LP, “Falling Away,” featuring several tracks inspired by his sauna sessions.

“VRT is a journey into holistic sound healing,” said Dr. Duncan. “Today, we celebrate our deep-rooted connection to music which continues to help fuel growth in the company’s wellness solutions. We designed our transducers from scratch, crafting our own castings to achieve the perfect blend of technology and wellness. We collaborated on these playlists to resonate with optimal frequencies in our VRT. There’s a story behind every detail, and it’s rooted in our commitment to both music and natural healing.”

Dr. Designed Clearlight VRT: Transformative Wellness Through Sound



Every cell in the body resonates at a specific frequency. Vibrational resonance therapy uses the power of sound waves and vibration that resonate with the body’s natural frequencies, and delivers targeted sound waves that align with these frequencies to promote healing and balance. Clearlight® Vibrational Resonance Therapy is an exclusive add-on for Clearlight infrared saunas that is easily fully integrated with two transducers that attach to the sauna bench, enabling people to feel the vibrations of music and sound frequencies while taking a relaxing approach to wellness.





Operated by a remote control, the user-friendly VRT experience is tailored to resonate with the body’s natural rhythms and adjust to different sound frequencies to promote health benefits including:

enhanced sleep

increased relaxation

mood improvement

muscle recovery

pain reduction, and

stress relief

A Spotify Playlist for Every Mood

Clearlight’s new Spotify playlists amplify the infrared sauna experience, featuring mood-specific tracks on Clearlight’s Spotify Playlists as well as playlists tailored for use with VRT. Clearlight: Music for VRT is crafted specially for Clearlight by Sausalito-based sound-healing specialist, David Gibson. This exclusive Spotify playlist features tracks created to resonate with optimal frequencies for healing and relaxation. Also available are meditation tracks, sound bowl playlists, and other soothing compilations. The lists are available now on Spotify as well as directly downloadable here .

Clearlight’s Musical Legacy

From the company’s inception, music has been an integral part of Clearlight’s DNA. Founder Dr. Duncan, a lifelong musician since the age of 12 and songwriter, explains:

“There was a time when every Clearlight team member had a background in music—even our patent attorney. Music teaches you collaboration—you listen together, play together, riff together—and that spirit flows into everything we do here. Today, a majority of our employees have a connection to music, which we celebrate and make time for because it not only makes us better humans, but allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in wellness and in creativity.”

Dr. Duncan’s personal passion for music culminates this year with the release of his debut LP, “ Falling Away ,” featuring 11 songs, many of which were inspired by his sauna sessions. Songs like “Lydia,” born from a dream and crafted into poetry, and “Mount Tamalpais,” a nod to the late John Denver, are a natural extension of both Duncan’s and the brand’s commitment to holistic health and creativity.

Supporting Musical Talents at Clearlight

Clearlight continues to foster a culture where music thrives, supporting employees pursuing musical endeavors with encouragement and flexibility. Many team members, from marketers and the co-founders to customer service specialists and those leading operations, share their musical talents both in the workplace as well as performing outside of the office, further enriching the collaborative spirit of Clearlight.

“The creative process of music-making—listening, collaborating, playing, and harmonizing—is a reflection of how we approach product design and innovation at Clearlight. We’re wellness focused and musically-minded—music and well-being aren’t just a part of our history; it’s who we are,” added Andy Kaps, Clearlight president and co-founder. Kaps is also a professional drummer who performed locally, nationally and internationally as part of Angst, a high-energy San Francisco trio in the 80s whose music included an eclectic mix of punk, country, 1960s garage and pop.

To experience the healing power of Clearlight’s exclusive VRT, visit Clearlight . To explore Clearlight’s Spotify playlists and immerse yourself in specially crafted and curated musical offerings, select: Clearlight: Music for VRT , Clearlight’s Spotify Playlists or download directly here . For all who are inspired by Dr. Duncan’s journey, his new LP is now available to listen on Spotify at Falling Away .

About Clearlight®



Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna technology and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 27 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and EF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, award-winning and FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; award-winning HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve® Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program—helping to plant more than 11,912 trees to date (numbers as of October 19, 2024). To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube . #clearlight #saunas #vrt #music #spotify #vibrationalresonancetherapy

