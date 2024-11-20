US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06283 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.





Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06283 Record Date: November 29, 2024 Payable Date: December 10, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.