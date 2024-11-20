ABC Fitness partners with University of Cincinnati’s Exercise Science Program to Empower Next Generation of Fitness Leaders

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading global provider of fitness technology solutions, is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Fitness Science program in the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services. This partnership is providing the next generation of fitness professionals access to innovative technology tailored for the fitness industry, helping students to understand how to own and operate a fitness business on a deeper level. The collaboration and software donation also sets a new standard for how universities and industry leaders can work together to prepare the next generation of fitness professionals by providing access to tools, leadership, mentors and more from ABC Fitness.

Students in UC’s Exercise Science program will gain hands-on access to ABC Fitness’ cutting-edge fitness administration and personal training platforms, ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize, focusing on boutique gyms and personal training businesses. This initiative creates a new link between academic learning and real-world application, equipping students with the practical skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive fitness industry upon graduation.

“Our partnership with the University of Cincinnati’s Exercise Science program reflects our shared commitment to advancing fitness education and empowering the next generation of fitness professionals,” said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness. “By giving students hands-on experience with the same tools used by leading gyms, studios and trainers around the world, we are helping to shape the future of the industry and ensure these future leaders are ready to thrive in a rapidly evolving field.”

Students enrolled in the program will not only learn the technical and theoretical aspects of fitness science but also acquire vital entrepreneurial and management skills. With hands-on access to ABC Fitness’ software solutions, students will gain practical experience in business operations, membership management, and overall business growth strategies. This real-life exposure ensures that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce with confidence and a competitive edge.

“The collaboration with ABC Fitness provides our students with an invaluable opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios,” said Julia Buchanan, Associate Professor, Exercise Science and Health & Wellness Management Programs, University of Cincinnati. “Experience with industry-leading software ensures our students graduate not only with theoretical knowledge, but with the practical skills to succeed in a competitive job market, further cementing that our program is leading the way in Fitness Science. We’re incredibly grateful for this support.”

This initiative between ABC Fitness and the University of Cincinnati highlights the importance of bridging academia and industry. As the fitness industry continues to grow, partnerships like this ensure that students are equipped with the knowledge and tools to succeed in fitness leadership roles.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members, 30k+ gyms and studios and 570k+ trainers and coaches,processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About the University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati, a public research institution, is ranked No. 4 in the nation for cooperative education and internships by U.S. News & World Report. The National Science Foundation places UC in the Top 40 among America’s public research universities, and UC is one of only 146 institutions classified as a Research 1 institution (very high research activity) by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. U.S. News & World Report ranks UC in the Top Tier of America’s Best Colleges, and Reuters named UC among the world’s Top 100 most-innovative universities, one of only 46 in the U.S. Learn more at uc.edu.

