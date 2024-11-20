Olo Launches at Slush 2024: Sound and Somatics for Nervous System Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olo , a science-backed mental wellness platform that delivers instant stress relief and deep regulation through immersive audio journeys, introduced its transformative approach to self-directed health and nervous system resilience at Slush 2024. Markus Pesonen, Co-Founder and CEO of Olo, debuted two new tenants of the Olo product ecosystem—Olo Foundations and Olo AI Reflections—expanding their offerings for somatic awareness and nervous system regulation through sound and community-focused experiences.

Founded by a somatic therapist and an award-winning music composer, Olo has dedicated over two decades to exploring the intersection of nature, sound, somatics, and wellbeing. Olo offers completely unique and immersive audio journeys that combine the well-researched benefits of nature audio with high-fidelity spatial recordings to create an experience that enables moments of somatic safety and, as a result, greater presence and relaxation. In just ten minutes, these journeys can reduce stress by 60% and boost heart rate variability by 30%, according to clinical data , empowering users to achieve the clarity and resilience of long-term meditation.

“We live in a world increasingly overwhelmed by digital noise and disconnection,” said Markus Pesonen, Co-Founder and CEO of Olo. “Olo creates immersive sound experiences recorded in some of the most biodiverse places on earth, crafted to pull you out of the noise and into a place of quiet strength. With Olo, you learn the language of your nervous system and build skills for how to listen to your body – the ‘unlock’ for how you process stress and resilience as you experience life.”

Olo offers an experiential product ecosystem that extends beyond its Mobile App and includes Olo Space workshops held in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and soon London, as well as Olo retreat centers on Finland’s Saimaa Lakeland and, most recently, Madeira island, Portugal. Olo sound experiences can be elevated with handcrafted Olo Audio speakers and the Olo InVision Eye Mask , creating a fully immersive sensory experience.

Announced today is Olo Foundations , a 4-week program designed to deepen understanding of the nervous system, guided by Olo Co-Founder and Somatic Coach of 20 years, Catarina Brazão.

Also launching today is the Olo AI Reflections beta , offering Olo App users personalized, real-time, practical guidance for somatic awareness and nervous system regulation. Designed from real, one-on-one somatic sessions with Catarina Brazão, Olo AI gently guides you to reflect after each sound journey, helping you process feelings and build resilience with clarity. It’s like having a personal somatic coach in your pocket, teaching you the language of your nervous system.

