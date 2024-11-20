CirrusMD Receives FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization for Virtual Care Solution

Authorization demonstrates CirrusMD's commitment to securely serving Veterans with Virtual Health Chat for Government

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, creator of the Physician-first Care & Guidance virtual care model, today announced it has achieved a FedRAMP® Agency Authorization Status at the Moderate Impact Level for its virtual care solution. FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

“Our FedRAMP initiative has been a multi-year, strategic project with the goal of expanding the overall addressable market for our physician-first virtual care solution,” said Drew Moldane, Chief Operating Officer, CirrusMD. “Meeting the stringent security and reliability standards for FedRAMP Authorization not only demonstrates our commitment to the Federal market but will also benefit commercial organizations that require the highest levels of security, which is vitally important when dealing with secure patient information.”

CirrusMD Now Listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace

CirrusMD is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace – the central, online portal of approved cloud service offerings available for federal government use. The FedRAMP Marketplace provides a searchable and sortable database of Cloud Service Offerings (CSOs) that have achieved a FedRAMP designation, a list of federal agencies using FedRAMP Authorized CSOs, and FedRAMP recognized auditors (3PAOs) that can perform a FedRAMP assessment.

Agencies and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are encouraged to use the Marketplace as a resource to:

Research cloud services that have achieved a FedRAMP Marketplace designation

Research agencies partnering with CSPs for a FedRAMP Authorization, or identify agencies that are using FedRAMP Authorized CSOs

Review FedRAMP’s community of recognized 3PAOs



Involved Agencies Provide Direction Throughout Process

With U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as the Sponsoring Agency and Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) A-LIGN, it has been determined that CirrusMD has met the standards for the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline. RISCPoint acted as the FedRAMP 3PAO advisor, providing direction throughout the process. CirrusMD partners with Prime Contractor IronBow Technologies, to provide a holistic virtual care package to the VA.

FedRAMP Authorization certifies that CirrusMD has passed the rigorous security and risk management review process required to offer its virtual care solution to federal agencies, a mandate by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for any cloud service provider that serves the federal government, as required by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023.

“FedRAMP Authorization is an exciting next step in CirrusMD's journey,” said Jacob Nix, CEO, RISCPoint. “We’ve been honored to work with this team, which has been laser-focused in executing their mission and building a corresponding track record of having meaningful, positive impact on the health of our nation's heroes. All of us at RISCPoint are proud to be a partner.”

VA Health Chat Quickly Connects Veterans to Care and Services

The VA Health Chat platform provides more than 6.8 million Veterans across the U.S., with nearly immediate access during VA operating hours. The chat modality provides a continuous conversation format that allows Veterans to control the flow of the conversation, accessing care when and where they need it. CirrusMD's proven platform enables faster and easier access to care, supporting safe and secure conversations between Veterans and their healthcare team, with guidance throughout the care experience.

VA Health Chat is provided to Veterans by CirrusMD on behalf of the VA, through its agreement with the prime contract holder, Iron Bow Technologies .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. We are solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, our network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by our proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Quality Health Information Network (QHIN). To learn more, visit cirrusmd.com .

Media Contact:

Christine Bailey

christine-bailey@cirrusmd.com

602.410.4506

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.