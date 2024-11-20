Access Announces Promotion of Rita Parker to Chief Diversity Officer

Company reaffirms commitment to fostering a positive culture promoting diversity, equity and inclusion

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced the promotion of Rita Parker from Vice President Global DE&I, to Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, Rita will further drive the company’s commitment to fostering a positive culture promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) across all levels of the organization.

Rita has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Under her guidance, Access has advanced its DE&I initiatives, including launching an internal DE&I survey and five Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), building and driving a global DE&I training program, and expanding Access’s annual ‘Better Together’ grant to support community and national organizations. These initiatives have significantly boosted employee retention rates and engagement scores and have fostered an enlightened and more inclusive culture at Access. Rita's efforts have also helped Access earn recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek in 2024.

“Access is committed to fostering a culture that promotes diversity and equity, allowing every team member to contribute meaningfully. Rita has been instrumental in shaping our DE&I initiatives and her passion for creating an inclusive environment is truly inspiring,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “In her new role as Chief Diversity Officer, we are confident that she will continue to build on our successes and drive meaningful change throughout the organization.”

Rita commented, “I am deeply honored by this recognition and energized by the opportunities ahead. At Access, we are committed to fostering a dynamic culture grounded in belonging, respect, and innovation. With this promotion, I look forward to advancing new DE&I initiatives while optimizing existing programs that drive meaningful impact. This milestone reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to prioritizing inclusivity, and I am proud to lead these efforts as we continue to champion a culture where everyone thrives.”

To learn more about Access’ commitment to diversity, visit https://www.accesscorp.com/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/ .

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, and storage; digital indexing, scanning, and enablement; and secure destruction services. Access and Triyam combined have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. In 2024, Access was named by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest



Workplaces for Diversity, and Triyam was named by Newsweek as a World’s Best Digital Health Company. Triyam has also been recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com

