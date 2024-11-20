Salsify Appoints David Forlizzi as New Chief Financial Officer

Forlizzi brings extensive financial expertise, global market strategy experience, and a track record of supporting high-growth software companies at Veracode and Infovista

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, has named David Forlizzi as its new Chief Financial Officer. Forlizzi will take over from Mary Jefts, who is stepping down after more than 7 years of distinguished service. As one of the longest-serving executives outside of the founders, Jefts was instrumental in building the financial foundation that fueled Salsify’s impressive category-leading innovation and growth.

“Mary has been a cornerstone of Salsify’s journey from the early days when we were under $10 million in revenue. Her leadership helped build the strong financial infrastructure we stand on today,” said Piyush Chaudhari, CEO of Salsify. “Now, David joins us at an exciting new chapter. His financial expertise and strategic vision are precisely what we need to scale further in this next phase of growth. With his leadership, we’re well-positioned to build on our success, tap into new market opportunities that build value for our customers, and reinforce Salsify’s role as the leader in the rapidly advancing PXM space.”

With over two decades of experience in financial leadership roles at both private and publicly traded technology companies, Forlizzi brings extensive expertise in steering global financial operations, maximizing scalability, and driving next-level growth. Most recently, as CFO at Veracode, Forlizzi spearheaded the financial strategy that supported Veracode’s rapid expansion and its leadership in the cybersecurity SaaS space that led to a $2.5B Enterprise valuation. Before Veracode, he served 11 years as CFO at Infovista, a global software and services company, where Infovista more than tripled in revenue scale during his CFO tenure. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, advising technology companies across Boston and Europe on growth strategies and financial discipline.

Salsify’s financial strength is matched by years of growth and customer success. The company is driving double-digit, profitable growth and has over $200 million in cash and no debt. In 2023, bolstered by a $38 million investment in R&D and an expanded global customer success team, 70,000 Salsify PXM users across 140 countries completed 365 million automated workflow tasks, publishing 740 million products across 950 destinations worldwide. The company continues to lead in Product Experience Management (PXM), shaping the future of digital commerce and delivering exceptional value to brands on the digital shelf.

“I am excited to join Salsify at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey,” said David Forlizzi, newly appointed CFO. “Salsify has established itself as a market leader with a solid foundation, incredible people, and a well-capitalized business. I’m looking forward to contributing to Salsify’s next chapter of growth, building strong relationships with the Salsify team, customers, and investors, while driving financial and operational excellence across the organization.”

Forlizzi is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. As CFO, Forlizzi will be responsible for overseeing Salsify’s global financial and IT business functions, driving productivity, and building a high-performing finance and IT team that will play a key role in supporting the company’s continued success.

