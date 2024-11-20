WellSpan names chief operating officer and chief strategy officer for the health system

York, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the region’s leading locally governed nonprofit health system, WellSpan Health has promoted two leaders into key systemwide executive roles. Cindy Fruitrail has been promoted to executive vice president and chief strategy officer, and Kasey Paulus, RN, MBA, CENP, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Fruitrail joined the health system in 2020 and previously served as senior vice president and chief of staff. As executive vice president and chief strategy officer, she will work in close partnership with WellSpan’s president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur as well as the board of directors to define and drive the health system’s strategy and execution. Her work will further critical partnerships and initiatives to advance the strategic vision, grow the health system and achieve results. In her new role, Fruitrail provides executive leadership to board relations, business development, communications, grants, philanthropy, marketing and strategy functions across the health system.

Paulus began her tenure at WellSpan as the chief nursing officer at WellSpan York Hospital in 2021 and most recently served as the health system’s senior vice president and chief nursing executive. As executive vice president and chief operating officer, Paulus is a dyad partner to Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, and drives operational excellence across the health system, including its 10 service lines, nine hospitals, hundreds of ambulatory sites, home care and hospice services, and virtual health options. In her role, she champions improvement and transformation initiatives to elevate the performance of the health system and advance value-based care strategies.

“WellSpan’s executive leadership team is focused on supporting delivery of exceptional health care that improves quality, safety and efficiency, all while personalizing care to each patient,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “Cindy and Kasey both bring deep experience in health care leadership and proven track records in driving outstanding results, and our communities will benefit from their leadership.”

To learn more about WellSpan’s leadership, visit https://www.wellspan.org/About-WellSpan/Leadership-and-Advocacy.

Attachment

Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151 RCoyle@WellSpan.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.