BioVie to Present Design of Planned Phase 2 Study of Bezisterim for the Treatment of Long COVID at the Demystifying Long COVID International Conference

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI), (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that an abstract on the design of its planned Phase 2 trial evaluating bezisterim in Long COVID has been accepted as a poster presentation at the Demystifying Long COVID International Conference, November 21st & 22nd 2024, in Barcelona Spain.

The planned Phase 2 study, which is fully funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), is a double-blind, randomized (1:1), placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in approximately 200 patients to evaluate the safety, tolerability and potential efficacy of 3 months of treatment with bezisterim to reduce the neurocognitive symptoms associated with Long COVID.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: A Double-Blind, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bezisterim (NE3107) in Adults with Long COVID

Poster number: 28

Presentation date: November 21, 2024

Presenter: Penelope Markham, Ph.D, Senior Vice President and Program Lead, Long COVID, BioVie Inc.

About Long COVID

Long COVID is a condition in which symptoms of COVID-19, the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, persist for an extended period of time, generally three months or more. Common symptoms include lingering loss of smell and taste, extreme fatigue, and “brain fog,” though persistent cardiovascular and respiratory problems, muscle weakness, and neurologic issues have also been documented. The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that 6.8% of adults in the United States (more than 17 million individuals) currently or previously have long COVID1 though a recent analysis using real world data estimates the prevalence could be as high as 22%2. The loss in quality of life and earnings and increased medical costs has an enormous economic impact estimated to be $3.7 trillion3. To date there are no non-pharmacological or pharmacological therapies proven effective for treatment of long COVID.

Terms of the Department of Defense Award

The work is supported by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs endorsed by the Department of Defense, by a fully funded award in the amount of $13,137,150 through the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) under Award No. HT9425-24-1-0113. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs or the Department of Defense.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Long COVID, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson’s disease) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-kB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFkB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of Long COVID. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

References

1Ford ND, Agedew A, Dalton AF, Singleton J, Perrine CG, Saydah S. Notes from the Field: Long COVID Prevalence Among Adults — United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:135–136. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7306a4.

2 Azhir A et al. “Precision Phenotyping for Curating Research Cohorts of Patients with Unexplained Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19” Med DOI: 10.1016/j.medj.2024.10.009, in press

3Cutler, David M. 2022 The economic costs of Long COVID: An update. long_covid_update_7-22.pdf (harvard.edu)

