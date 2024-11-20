Hospital Da Luz is the First in Portugal to Adopt Genesis Robotic System

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that physicians at the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal have successfully treated the first patients using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of technology and patient care by introducing the new Genesis System at Hospital da Luz,” said Prof. Pedro Adragão, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Hospital da Luz. “Robotics allows us to treat patients with effective individualized therapy and the highest focus on safety. We are pleased to offer this high-level care to all our patients, including those with the most complex arrhythmia. We also are pleased to continue advancing this important technology for the benefit of patients and medical progress.”

Hospital da Luz Lisboa is a University Hospital affiliated with the Luz Saude group, the largest health group in Portugal. The hospital is a global leader in diagnosing and treating complex heart conditions, having performed over 4,000 robotic cardiac ablation procedures. The Genesis System is the latest advancement in Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to expand our long-term relationship with Prof. Adragão and Hospital da Luz,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to supporting their efforts to improve patient care, advance clinical science, and pioneer robotic innovation.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

