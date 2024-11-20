ModeOne Named “LegalTech Startup of the Year” in 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that ModeOne, the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, has been selected as “LegalTech Startup of the Year” in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

“ModeOne has revolutionized smartphone data collection. Collecting mobile data for evidentiary, compliance and investigation purposes is cumbersome, invasive, and expensive. Over collection of all user data within these traditional workflows also drives huge privacy concerns,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “ModeOne is solving the three key challenges in traditional mobile data collections – inefficiency, high cost, and over-stepping custodian privacy. By delivering a secure, scalable, and efficient solution, ModeOne's product, service, and company represent the future of mobile data collection for the legal industry.”

ModeOne offers a patented SaaS framework that empowers legal professionals to easily manage case facts and obtain and analyze vital evidence stored on smartphone and short-message chat applications using an automated, defensible, secure, and cost-certain workflow. ModeOne works on both Android and iOS devices worldwide, serving attorneys, cybersecurity experts, corporate compliance officers, and eDiscovery professionals.

ModeOne’s remote collection process is fast and user-privacy conscious. The solution enables fully remote mobile data collection with precise targeting capabilities. Selective data collection – filtering information by date range, participant, or conversation thread – ensures that only relevant data is captured. The data collection process is also available at any time of day and anywhere the device is situated, without the need for a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. By reducing the volume of data to review, legal teams can accelerate the discovery process and improve the speed at which they can arrive at crucial conclusions. Collected data is available for analysis within hours, and parties can respond to inquiries on an expedited basis with a clear understanding of case facts to meet deadlines.

ModeOne serves as a highly defensible method for smartphone data collection, ensuring that data obtained aligns strictly with the scope of the case. In addition, custodian privacy is protected by excluding personal data such as photos, notes, and emails, and client data is protected by implementing multiple layers of security, high-level encryption, and consistent updates to address constantly emerging attack vectors.

“We designed our technology with speed, privacy, and accessibility in mind and we’re working with many firms to represent underserved plaintiffs along with global companies. Our secure framework allows us to scale mobile data collection, and we stand as a trusted partner to all our valued clientele,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO, ModeOne. “We’re honored to be named ‘LegalTech Startup of the Year’ by LegalTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to democratize access to critical legal technology services, and our bootstrapped, agile approach enables continuous innovation, helping us to remain ahead of the curve in meeting evolving industry needs.”

The company actively monitors, performs hands-on testing, and updates its framework to provide immediate compatibility with the latest smartphones and operating systems such as Apple iOS 18 and Android 15. Most recently, this includes the ability to collect iOS metadata for customers to identify unsent messages that were scheduled to be sent or that a message was sent using RCS, and supporting the collection of iOS Notes data to discern that a note was a recorded call and when it took place.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries.

About ModeOne Technologies

ModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, truly remote mobile data collection solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes – with global reach and same-day delivery. Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data collection solution that doesn’t require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process.

ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

