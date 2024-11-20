Neuronetics to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that the management team will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:30pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with more than 6.9 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, NeuroStar.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


