Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

CANADA, November 20 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen discussed geopolitical challenges. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to working with the European Union (EU), the United States of America, and other allies and international partners to promote security and stability for people around the world. The two leaders also reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen highlighted the close relationship between Canada and the EU. They emphasized their commitment to advancing shared priorities, including improving affordability, creating opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic, strengthening trade, and enhancing economic security.

The leaders agreed to remain in close and regular contact, including as they advance priorities in the context of Canada’s upcoming G7 Presidency.