Fischer delivers MammoCAT ™ Advanced Mammography System to Johns Hopkins University for Preclinical Testing

MammoCAT offers substantial improvements in Dense Breast Imaging

CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer imaging, Inc. is pleased to announce the delivery of its MammoCAT™ Full Field Digital Mammography System to Johns Hopkins for testing in preparation for human clinical trials. MammoCAT uses proprietary “slot scanning” technology that reduces the need for painful breast compression and improves image quality in dense breast tissue found in about 50% of women.In addition, MammoCAT uses less than half the radiation dose of current mammography systems such as the Hologic Selenia. The use of painful breast compression on current mammography systems has been a significant deterrent to women complying with screening recommendations and dense breast tissue can obscure cancer when imaged with current mammography systems.“While breast cancer screening with current mammography technology (with or without tomosynthesis) does save lives, it is known to be limited in women with dense breast tissue,” said Kelly Myers MD, Associate Professor of Radiology and Radiological Science, Johns Hopkins University. “ MammoCAT technology could allow for future technical advancements that have the potential to improve the detection of early breast cancer in these women.”The company intends to raise the capital needed to seek regulatory clearance and prepare for commercialization of MammoCAT next year. So far, the development of the MammoCAT has been primarily funded by a series of competitive grants from the National Cancer Institute. In conjunction with Emory University in Atlanta, the company is also working on innovative ways to combine ultrasound with mammography.Shabbir Bambot, PhD, CEO of Fischer Imaging, said, “We are very proud of this important achievement that could improve the clinical management of breast cancer for the health and benefit of women. We believe that when MammoCAT is commercially available clinicians and patients alike will recognize the value of our innovative technology.”About Fischer ImagingFischer Imaging, Inc. is focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients with our advanced imaging technologies. Our company pioneered many key technologies in breast cancer management including digital mammography and mammography guided stereotactic biopsy. The company believes its technology could replace many of the existing mammography systems in common use today. MammoCAT is not presently available for sale or use in the United States.Fischer’s mission is to solve imaging problems associated with dense breasts and reduce non-compliance to mammography guidelines due to painful breast compression.For additional information about the company please see our website at Fischerimaging.com

