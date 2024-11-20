ASTRONAUT DR. CHARLIE CAMARDA’S CONTROVERSIAL NEW BOOK, ‘MISSION OUT OF CONTROL’ EXAMINES NASA’S CULTURE AND FUTURE

'Mission Out of Control' Available Now NASA Astronaut and Author, Dr. Charlie Camarda

~Published by Headline Books, the Book is Now Available for Purchase~

After the Columbia tragedy, it became clear that NASA’s culture needed to change. Mission Out of Control is my attempt to honor those we lost by ensuring we don’t repeat the same mistakes.” — Astronaut and author, Dr. Charlie Camarda

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned astronaut, engineer, and NASA veteran Dr. Charlie Camarda ’s groundbreaking book, 'Mission Out of Control' , is a compelling behind-the-scenes exposé on how toxic culture and flawed decision-making nearly derailed NASA’s future. Published by Headline Books, ‘Mission Out of Control’ was released November 19th and is available everywhere books are sold.Dr. Camarda, who was pivotal in NASA’s return-to-flight mission following the tragic Columbia disaster in 2003, offers unmatched insights into the agency’s challenges with risk, reform, and safety protocols. Mission Out of Control sheds light on one of the darkest chapters in NASA’s history. The book provides a candid account of the lessons learned in the aftermath of the Columbia Space Shuttle explosion, which claimed the lives of seven astronauts, including close friends and colleagues of Camarda.Known for his outspoken advocacy and relentless push for safety and innovation, Dr. Camarda flew on the next shuttle mission, STS-114, which marked NASA’s return to space. Despite Camarda's repeated warnings to agency brass, his own space flight also nearly ended with deadly consequences. Charlie's firsthand experiences of the rigorous reforms, internal struggles with management, and his role as both an agitator and advocate for change within NASA make Mission Out of Control a must-read for those interested in space exploration, organizational reform, and leadership under pressure.Now retired from the agency after over four decades of service, Camarda remains vigilant in protecting NASA's astronauts from future mishaps. "After the Columbia tragedy, it became clear that NASA’s culture needed to change. Mission Out of Control is my attempt to honor those we lost by ensuring we don’t repeat the same mistakes,” Camarda explains.The book delivers powerful lessons in leadership, risk management, and the dangers of rigid organizational thinking, drawing parallels between NASA’s challenges and broader industry pitfalls.Mission Out of Control is available now at major retailers and online platforms.Praise for ‘Mission Out of Control’:I was reminded of my many experiences and lessons from my aviation career in civil, military, and flight tests and the space shuttle program. While it is not pleasant to remember difficult times, it is much more essential to learn from the past and share these experiences to help prevent future occurrences. Dr. Charles Camarda has certainly achieved this.- Col. Eileen Collins, first female Commander of Space Shuttle, Author, SpacewomanCamarda’s explanation of the kind of culture needed to overcome these recurring phenomena – a “research culture” – provides a powerful way to think about how organizational environments can be made conducive to learning, problem-finding, and problem-solving. This book’s importance lies in the profound applicability of its ideas for organizations of all types, and across all industries.- Prof. Amy Edmondson (Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School, Author, ‘The Fearless Organization’ and ‘The Right Kind of Wrong’A bold and courageous expose of how a big government agency can lose its way. Filled with details that only a research insider would be able to see, Charlie’s work is a masterpiece of fact-finding, problem-solving, and innovative solutions.- Dr. Bart Barthelemy (Former Director of the National Aero-Space Plane Program and Founding Director of the Wright Brothers Institute, Author ‘The Sky Is Not the Limit’Mission Out of Control exposes the systemic breakdown and erosion of the “research engineering” culture that made the Apollo program so successful.- Mr. John Neer, Former Chief Engineer for Lockheed Martin during the Columbia Accident InvestigationAbout the Author:Astronaut Dr. Charles Camarda is an inventor, author, educator, and internationally recognized invited speaker on subjects related to engineering, engineering design, innovation, safety, organizational behavior, and education.He has over 60 technical publications, nine patents, and over 20 national and international awards.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

