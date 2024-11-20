i91 North near Thetford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury State Police Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 near the Thetford area will begin a rolling roadblock at about 11:40am. This will be to remove a potential roadway hazard.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

