i91 North near Thetford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury State Police Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 near the Thetford area will begin a rolling roadblock at about 11:40am. This will be to remove a potential roadway hazard.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
