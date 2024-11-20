Grain Mill Products Market Size Worth USD 830.8 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 3.4%

Global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in per capita income in emerging countries, and increase in awareness about gluten-free products are the two major factors driving the growth of the global grain mill products market size . Furthermore, change in taste and preference of consumers and tradition of urban and modern lifestyles have fueled the growth of the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and unfavorable conditions resulting in contamination in storage facilities impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, expansion of commercial farmlands in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6213 Major market playersArcher Daniels Midland CompanyAssociated British Foods plcHindustan Unilever LimitedConAgra Foods, IncHodgson MillKing Arthur Flour CompanyWhite Wings and Willmar InternationalArdent Mills CanadaGeneral Mills Inc.ITC Limited, IncBuy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0f0ed09fa1b3a5eb761f8c34459bee2a The wheat segment to rule the roost through 2026Based on product, the wheat segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global grain mill products market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. This is due to its use in majority of countries, as the leading source of carbohydrate and vegetable protein.The supermarket and hypermarket segment dominated the marketBased on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global grain mill products market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to Increase in retail sales channel penetration in developing markets, and upsurge in deals and discounts drive the growth of the segment. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of various options including detailed information, offers and discount, and free home delivery offered by e-commerce platforms, and increase in internet penetration.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6213 Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North AmericaThe global Grain mill products market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Demographics, reduction of productivity, and rise of the digital economy impacts the long-term growth of the Asia-Pacific grain mill products market. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second highest revenue share in 2018. However, the Europe region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the study period. This is due to rise in number of health-conscious consumers in this region.Similar Reports:Myclobutanil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/myclobutanil-market Peanut Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-oil-market Diet Water Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diet-water-market Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reishi-mushroom-extract-market

