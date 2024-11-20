Vascular Sealing Medical Glue Market to Reach $1.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.3% CAGR

The vascular sealing medical glue market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2033.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vascular Sealing Medical Glue Market by Procedure (Revascularization and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the vascular sealing medical glue market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.Market Introduction and DefinitionVascular sealing medical glue is an advanced adhesive solution used in surgical procedures to achieve hemostasis and close blood vessels effectively. Unlike traditional methods such as suturing or stapling, this medical-grade glue is designed to quickly form a strong and flexible seal on blood vessels. Composed of biocompatible materials, it polymerizes rapidly upon application, making it an ideal choice for time-sensitive scenarios like emergency surgeries or minimally invasive procedures where precision is paramount.Prime Determinants of Growth -Major factors driving the growth of the vascular sealing medical glue market are rise in number of cardiovascular surgeries, growth in geriatric population, and increase in preference towards minimally invasive surgeries. As the prevalence of conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral artery disease continues to increase, there is a growing need for surgical interventions to address these issues. Cardiovascular surgeries often require effective hemostasis to manage bleeding and promote healing, making vascular sealing medical glue an essential component in these procedures. This medical glue is used to seal blood vessels, control bleeding, and enhance wound closure during and after surgery. The aging population, coupled with lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, has contributed to the surge in cardiovascular conditions, thereby boosting the number of surgical interventions.Key Takeaways -The vascular sealing medical glue market analysis encompasses 20 countries, providing a detailed segment breakdown for each region in terms of value across the projected timeline.The research draws insights from over 1,500 industry-specific documents, including product literature, annual reports, industry releases, and government publications, as well as authentic journals and trade association resources.This comprehensive study integrates high-quality data, expert opinions, and independent analysis to offer a balanced and in-depth view of global market trends. The findings are designed to empower stakeholders with actionable insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and achieve ambitious growth objectives in this rapidly evolving industry.Revascularization segment dominated the market in 2023By procedure, revascularization segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and chronic limb-threatening ischemia which necessitates frequent revascularization procedures to restore adequate blood flow to affected tissues. Medical glue plays a pivotal role in these procedures by effectively sealing blood vessels, reducing complications such as bleeding, and enhancing patient outcomes.Hospital segment dominated the market share in 2023By end user, hospital segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals are primary centers for advanced medical procedures and surgeries, where the demand for effective hemostatic agents and wound closure solutions is high. The complexity and volume of vascular surgeries performed in hospital settings necessitate the use of reliable and efficient medical glues to ensure rapid sealing of blood vessels, reduce bleeding, and promote faster recovery.Regional Outlook -North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to the developed healthcare systems, growing preference towards minimally invasive surgery, and a high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The presence of key market players and extensive research and development activities further drives the growth of market in North America region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, surge in geriatric population, and growth in medical tourism.Major Key Market Players -• Baxter Inc• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Artivion, Inc• Success Bio-tech• Integra LifeSciences• Stryker• Abbott Laboratories• Terumo Corporation• Johnson & Johnson• Medtronic Plc 