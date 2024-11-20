Metro by Kun-Sen Chang Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Metro

Kun-Sen Chang's innovative salon design, Metro, recognized with prestigious A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kun-Sen Chang 's Metro as the Bronze Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the design industry, positioning it as a notable recognition of excellence.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is particularly relevant to industry professionals and potential customers as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs. Metro's recognition demonstrates its adherence to interior design standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative features and functionality.Metro stands out in the market with its minimalist approach, which enhances spaciousness and creates a modern industrial style. The design incorporates a uniform lighting scheme with warm color accents and curved imagery throughout the space. The pure gray and white color palette, concrete ceiling, and iron elements shape the salon's aesthetic, while the saturated orange chairs and warm wall lamp lighting symbolize boldness and innovation.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Kun-Sen Chang and their team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in future projects. It inspires further exploration and pushes the boundaries of design within the brand, fostering growth and creativity.Metro was designed by Kun-Sen Chang, who led the project and brought the innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kun-Sen ChangKun-Sen Chang is a Taiwan-based designer who prioritizes people-oriented, environmentally friendly, and healthy materials in their practice. Their designs incorporate texture, connotation, and a focus on creating spaces that heal the body and mind. Kun-Sen Chang's work reflects a commitment to sustainable and mindful design principles.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the credibility and prestige of the award.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. It aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interior-design-awards.com

