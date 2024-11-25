Amplity Study Presented at ISPOR Europe 2024 Highlights Trends in GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Medication Use in US Patients

Valuable Insights into How GLP-1 RAs are used for Diabetes, Weight Loss, or Both across Diverse Patient Groups

LANGHORN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplity Health presented findings at the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Europe 2024 conference from a new study on real-world usage patterns of GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) medications among US patients. Using the Amplity Insights™ real-world database, soon to be known as AnswerY™, the study provides valuable insights into how GLP-1 RAs are used for diabetes, weight loss, or both across diverse patient groups.The study examined data from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2024, analyzing records from 94,762 patients treated with GLP-1 RAs. Advanced AI and natural language processing technology were used to identify usage patterns for specific GLP-1 RA agents, including liraglutide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, and exenatide, while excluding data on insulin-combination therapies such as SOLIQUA(lixisenatide and insulin glargine) due to limited data.Key Findings on GLP-1 RA Medication UseThe analysis found that within the diabetic and nondiabetic patient groups:Liraglutide was the most frequently prescribed, accounting for 40.6% of GLP-1 RA prescriptionsDulaglutide was the second most common at 35.5%, followed by semaglutide at 15.8%, and exenatide at 10.3%Tirzepatide usage was notably low, seen in just 0.4% of patients overallDistinct differences emerged between diabetic (86,140 patients) and nondiabetic (8622 patients) groups:Semaglutide use was higher among nondiabetic patients (25.6%) compared with diabetic patients (14.9%)Dulaglutide was more commonly prescribed to diabetic patients (36.4%) than to nondiabetic patients (25.7%)Tirzepatide was more frequently prescribed to nondiabetic patients (2.6%) than to diabetic patients (0.2%)Findings on GLP-1 RAs for Weight ManagementAlthough GLP-1 RA use for weight loss was limited, likely due to manufacturing constraints, distribution challenges, and insurance restrictions, Amplity Insights, soon to be known as AnswerY, anticipates increased use of GLP-1 RAs, such as tirzepatide, for weight management, especially among individuals with a BMI ≥30 kg/m² or a BMI ≥27 kg/m² with related health conditions. In general, it is expected that the increased availability of additional anti-obesity medications will provide more treatment options for patients with obesity. These findings also provide healthcare providers and policymakers with valuable data to guide decisions about patient access, insurance coverage, and treatment options for both diabetes and weight management.About Amplity Insights (soon to be known as AnswerY)AnswerY is Amplity Health’s proprietary data offering, which provides solutions to clients’ most elusive data challenges. By illuminating WHY healthcare practitioners make treatment decisions, our data solutions and platform assist health economics and outcomes research; and commercial, clinical, and data analytics teams in biopharma to rapidly move from hypothesis to impact. The mission of AnswerY is to maximize the utility of unstructured data by creating easy-to-use, state-of-the-art products and tools to empower leaders to serve patients better. By applying modern data- science techniques to unstructured medical transcription records generated from healthcare provider-patient encounters, AnswerY can focus on refining the data necessary to tell the complete story of the patient's journey.About Amplity HealthAmplity’s wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; strategic market access consulting; medical communications; expert engagement; and learning solutions which include coaching and change management consulting.Contact:

