WeRide Robosweepers Enter Marina Bay, Marking Singapore’s First Commercial Autonomous Sanitation Project

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), the leading global commercial-stage company developing autonomous driving technologies from Level 2 to Level 4, announced that its Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 have officially commenced operations at Marina Coastal Drive and Esplanade in Singapore, respectively. This milestone represents Singapore's first commercialized autonomous sanitation project, setting a benchmark for the broader adoption of smart sanitation technologies in the country.

The commercial launch of WeRide's two autonomous sanitation devices follows one week after the company’s receipt of M1 and T1 licenses from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA), highlighting WeRide's exceptional execution capabilities and industry-leading speed in advancing global commercialization.

In partnership with Chye Thiam Maintenance (CTM), one of Singapore's largest and highest-ranked environmental services companies, WeRide completed licensing, testing, and commercial deployment in under six months. WeRide’s Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 have become integral components of Singapore's smart sanitation ecosystem.

Marina Bay’s complex road layouts and high pedestrian traffic demand precise and efficient sanitation solutions. WeRide’s Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 leverage 360-degree perception capabilities and responsive planning and control technologies to complement traditional sanitation operations through coordinated day-and-night shifts. These fully electric vehicles ensure safe and efficient operations while reducing carbon emissions, contributing to Singapore’s vision of a green, low-carbon city.

Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport of Singapore, recently highlighted on social media that the LTA has approved the trial operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads and expressed support for the development of autonomous driving technology with considerations for road traffic safety.

As the world’s first publicly listed universal autonomous driving technology company and the first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide is committed to advancing smart sanitation solutions globally, fostering greener, sustainable urban living.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing the vast majority of transportation needs across the widest range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. In September 2023, WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s “2023 Change the World” list.

