NIP Group to Report Financial Results for the First Half of 2024 on November 25, 2024

WUHAN, China, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NIPG) (“NIP Group” or the “Company”), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on November 25, 2024.

The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 25, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: NIP Group Inc. First Half 2024 Earnings Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc1c000d9919a403286079a303df8963a

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process prior to the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nipgroup.gg/.

About NIP Group Inc.

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a digital entertainment company created for a growing global audience of gaming and esports fans. The business was formed in 2023 through a merger between legendary esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas and digital sports group ESV5, which includes eStar Gaming, a world-leader in mobile esports. Building on the success of its competitive teams with an innovative mix of business ventures, including talent management, event production, hospitality and game publishing, NIP Group is developing transformational experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans worldwide, to expand its global footprint and engage digital-first gamers where they are. NIP Group currently has operations in Sweden, China, Abu Dhabi and Brazil, and its esports rosters participate across multiple game titles at the biggest events around the world.

For inquiries, please contact:

NIP Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +46 8133700

Email: IR@nipgroup.gg

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (212) 537-3847

Email: Nipgroup.IR@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.