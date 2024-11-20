Submit Release
Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the leader of global Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

“We report today the results of another very strong quarter, with growth of GMV accelerating to 35% year over year and many new merchants going live ahead of the holiday season, including the iconic luxury department store Harrods,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Given the successful merchant launches in the recent months, combined with our new bookings for this year which are at an all-time high, we believe that this strong growth momentum will continue.”

Q3 2024 Financial Results

  • GMV1 in the third quarter of 2024 was $1,134 million, an increase of 35% year over year
  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $176 million, an increase of 32% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $82.6 million and fulfillment services revenue was $93.4 million
  • Non-GAAP gross profit2 in the third quarter of 2024 was $82.3 million, an increase of 39% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $80.1 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin2 in the third quarter of 2024 was 46.8%, an increase of 240 basis points from 44.4% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 45.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 in the third quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million compared to $22.1 million in the third quarter of 2023
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $22.6 million

Recent Business Highlights

  • Continued to on-board many new merchants located all around the globe and trading in various verticals, including:
    • North America - plus size fashion brand Torrid, cosmetics brand Jones Road Beauty, watchmaker Fossil and fast-growing consumer electronics brand Raycon
    • UK and Europe - British clothing brand Trapstar London, Swedish horse riding brand Equestrian Stockholm, Polish clubwear brand MISBHV and UK-based Land Rover spare parts seller LR Parts
    • APAC - Australian fashion brand Dissh, Brand Off’s sites in Japan and Hong Kong, Japanese pre-owned fashion seller Ragtag, Hong Kong based leather brand Cafune and the Korean sports gear brand Dimito
    • Sports clubs - significant launches of the top Premier League and Bundesliga football clubs of Manchester United and Bayern Munich
    • Luxury brands - Derek Rose and Margaret Howell in the UK, Longchamp and Paco Rabanne in France and Chopard in Switzerland
  • Recently launched with Harrods, the iconic luxury department store, through our integration into the SCAYLE platform; Harrods is the last of the large merchants planned to launch in the second half of 2024
  • Expanded to new lanes with existing merchants - added all the remaining lanes with Victoria’s Secret, completing the phased launch as planned, went live with Disney in Australia and New Zealand and added support for more markets on Assouline’s APAC store
  • Expanded our strategic partnership with the digital transformation leader Transcosmos - following our successful joint work in Japan, we have extended our partnership to also cover South Korea
  • Shopify Managed Markets – rolled out new capabilities, including order editing, support for several new alternative payment methods and upgrades to our automated catalogue analysis algorithms, allowing merchants to sell more products to more markets. Volumes on Managed Markets continue to grow as planned, generating great value to the thousands of merchants using it

Q4 and Full Year Outlook
Global-e is introducing fourth quarter guidance and is raising full year guidance as follows:

  Q4 2024   FY 2024   Previous FY 2024
(in millions)
GMV (1) $1,615 - $1,685   $4,760 - $4,830   $4,605 - $4,845
Revenue $243.0 - $255.0   $732.9 - $744.9   $710 - $750
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $51.5 - $57.5   $135.2 - $141.2   $127 - $143


1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a key operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information:
Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738
International Toll: 1-646-307-1865


A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles and merger related contingent consideration.   

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

The aforementioned key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are used, in conjunction with GAAP measures, by management and our board of directors to assess our performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations, and permit investors to view performance using the same tools that we use to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future strategy and projected revenue, GMV, Adjusted EBITDA and other future financial and operational results, growth strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, expansion in new and existing markets, the launch of large enterprise merchants, and our ongoing partnership with Shopify, are forward-looking statements. As the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, our rapid growth and growth rates in recent periods may not be indicative of future growth; the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to retain existing, and attract new merchants; our business acquisitions and ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platforms to meet those needs; our ability to implement and use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies successfully; our ability to compete in our industry; our reliance on third-parties, including our ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alliances, joint ventures, or partnership arrangements and to integrate our platforms with third-party platforms; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; our history of net losses; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; increased attention to ESG matters and our ability to manage such matters; our ability to accommodate increased volumes during peak seasons and events; our ability to effectively expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; our ability to operate internationally; our reliance on third-party services, including third-party providers of cross-docking services and third-party data centers, in our platforms and services and harm to our reputation by our merchants’ or third-party service providers’ unethical business practices; our ability to adapt to changes in mobile devices, systems, applications, or web browsers that may degrade the functionality of our platforms; our operation as a merchant of record for sales conducted using our platform; regulatory requirements and additional fees related to payment transactions through our e-commerce platforms could be costly and difficult to comply with; compliance and third-party risks related to anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, regulations, economic sanctions and export control laws and import regulations and restrictions; our business’s reliance on the personal importation model; our ability to securely store personal information of merchants and shoppers; increases in shipping rates; fluctuations in the exchange rate of foreign currencies has impacted and could continue to impact our results of operations; our ability to offer high quality support; our ability to expand the number of merchants using our platforms and increase our GMV and to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platforms; our dependency on the continued use of the internet for commerce; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, changing laws, regulations, standards and technological changes related to privacy, data protection, data security and machine learning technology and generative artificial intelligence evolves; the effect of the situation in Ukraine on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our role in the fulfilment chain of the merchants, which may cause third parties to confuse us with the merchants; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; and our use of open-source software which may pose particular risks to our proprietary software technologies; our dependency on our executive officers and other key employees and our ability to hire and retain skilled key personnel, including our ability to enforce non-compete agreements we enter into with our employees; litigation for a variety of claims which we may be subject to; the adoption by merchants of a direct to consumer model; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to accurately estimate judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; changes in tax laws or regulations to which we are subject, including the enactment of legislation implementing changes in taxation of international business activities and the adoption of other corporate tax reform policies; requirements to collect sales or other taxes relating to the use of our platforms and services in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; global events such as war, health pandemics, climate change, macroeconomic events and the recent economic slowdown; risks relating to our ordinary shares, including our share price, the concentration of our share ownership with insiders, our status as a foreign private issuer, provisions of Israeli law and our amended and restated articles of association and actions of activist shareholders; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including risks related to the ongoing war and related hostilities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com 
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Sarah Schloss
Headline Media
Globale@headline.media 
+1 786-233-7684

 

Global-E Online Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
               
  Period Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2024  
        (Unaudited)  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,081     $ 207,318  
Short-term deposits   96,939       130,397  
Accounts receivable, net   27,841       57,095  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   63,967       58,697  
Marketable securities   20,403       20,765  
Funds receivable, including cash in banks   111,232       120,420  
Total current assets   520,463       594,692  
Property and equipment, net   10,236       10,505  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   23,052       25,158  
Long term deposits   3,552       4,868  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent   2,668       3,531  
Other assets, noncurrent   4,078       3,578  
Commercial agreement asset 192,721       93,550  
Goodwill 367,566       367,566  
Intangible assets, net   78,024       63,614  
Total long-term assets   681,897       572,370  
Total assets $ 1,202,360     $ 1,167,062  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 50,943     $ 42,383  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   107,306       105,636  
Funds payable to Customers   111,232       120,420  
Short term operating lease liabilities   4,031       4,351  
Total current liabilities   273,512       272,790  
Long-term liabilities:              
Deferred tax liabilities, net   6,507       2,592  
Long term operating lease liabilities   19,291       21,230  
Other long-term liabilities   1,071       1,068  
Total liabilities $ 300,381     $ 297,680  
               
Shareholders’ equity:              
Share capital and additional paid-in capital   1,360,250       1,403,677  
Accumulated comprehensive loss   (1,420 )     (387 )
Accumulated deficit   (456,851 )     (533,908 )
Total shareholders’ equity   901,979       869,382  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,202,360     $ 1,167,062  



Global-E Online Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
                               
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2023     2024     2023     2024  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Revenue $ 133,605     $ 175,971     $ 384,545     $ 489,852  
Cost of revenue   77,089       95,913       227,263       269,078  
Gross profit   56,516       80,058       157,282       220,774  
                               
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development   24,883       26,989       72,399       77,203  
Sales and marketing   53,643       62,681       158,279       179,725  
General and administrative   13,591       11,420       40,608       36,956  
Total operating expenses   92,117       101,090       271,286       293,884  
Operating loss   (35,601 )     (21,032 )     (114,004 )     (73,110 )
Financial (income) expenses, net   (3,405 )     1,189       (251 )     5,392  
Loss before income taxes   (32,196 )     (22,221 )     (113,753 )     (78,502 )
Income taxes   895       343       (2,046 )     (1,445 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (33,091 )   $ (22,564 )   $ (111,707 )   $ (77,057 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.20 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.68 )   $ (0.46 )
Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares   164,904,339       167,687,940       163,924,915       166,955,128  



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(In thousands)               
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2023     2024     2023     2024  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating activities                              
Net profit (loss) $ (33,091 )   $ (22,564 )   $ (111,707 )   $ (77,057 )
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation   412       543       1,299       1,584  
Share-based compensation expense   11,716       9,708       32,780       29,620  
Commercial agreement asset   37,433       37,432       113,018       111,161  
Amortization of intangible assets   5,092       4,408       15,343       14,410  
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits   221       87       (488 )     44  
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits   89       (233 )     (111 )     (164 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency   1,850       (2,396 )     1,110       914  
Accounts receivable   644       (26,754 )     2,973       (29,254 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,449 )     (7,122 )     (11,796 )     6,145  
Funds receivable   (4,592 )     (5,629 )     (2,036 )     (11,931 )
Long-term receivables   680       88       1,160     500  
Funds payable to customers   358       21,961       (7,710 )     9,188  
Operating lease ROU assets   736       1,026       2,444       2,700  
Deferred contract acquisition costs   (52 )     (425 )     (435 )     (1,060 )
Accounts payable   1,663       6,355       (19,715 )     (8,559 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,743       15,326       5,280       (1,673 )
Deferred taxes, net   268       (1,053 )     (3,515 )     (3,915 )
Operating lease liabilities   (1,112 )     (503 )     (3,166 )     (2,546 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   26,609       30,255       14,728       40,107  
Investing activities                              
Investment in marketable securities   (1,598 )     (1,070 )     (2,877 )     (2,797 )
Proceeds from marketable securities 72       1,549     671       2,960  
Purchases of short-term investments   (85,485 )     (103,509 )     (131,987 )     (191,753 )
Purchases of long-term investments   34       -       (78 )     (1,152 )
Proceeds from short-term investments   52,250       64,000       90,750       158,250  
Purchases of property and equipment   (328 )     (398 )     (815 )     (1,853 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (35,055 )     (39,428 )     (44,336 )     (36,345 )
Financing activities                              
Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares   -     -       22     2  
Proceeds from exercise of share options   860       586       1,725       1,639  
Net cash provided by financing activities   860       586       1,747       1,641  
 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,850 )     2,396       (1,110 )     (914 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (9,436 )     (6,191 )     (28,971 )     4,489  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period   191,987       279,277       211,522       268,597  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 182,551     $ 273,086     $ 182,551     $ 273,086  
                               



Global-E Online Ltd.
SELECTED OTHER DATA
(In thousands)
                                               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2023   2024   2023   2024
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Key performance metrics      
Gross Merchandise Value   839,056           1,133,520           2,367,976           3,145,068      
Adjusted EBITDA (a)   22,093           31,059           57,557           83,665      
                                               
Revenue by Category                                              
Service fees   62,433     47%     82,564     47%     172,318     45%     233,060     48%
Fulfillment services   71,172     53%     93,407     53%     212,227     55%     256,792     52%
Total revenue $ 133,605     100%   $ 175,971     100%   $ 384,545     100%   $ 489,852     100%
                                               
Revenue by merchant outbound region                                              
    United States   67,303     50%     93,605     53%     190,732     50%     253,346     52%
United Kingdom   40,876     31%     41,397     24%     118,622     31%     127,097     26%
European Union   20,980     16%     27,961     16%     63,145     16%     81,078     16%
Israel   571     0%     444     0%     1,327     0%     1,073     0%
Other 3,874     3%     12,564     7%   10,719     3%     27,258     6%
Total revenue $ 133,605     100%   $ 175,971     100%   $ 384,545     100%   $ 489,852     100%
                                               
(a)      See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table                    



Global-E Online Ltd.                
RECONCILIATION TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT            
(In thousands)                
                       
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2023     2024     2023     2024  
   
(Unaudited)
 
 
 
Gross Profit 56,516     80,058     157,282     220,774  
                       
Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue 2,796     2,204     8,387     7,796  
Non-GAAP gross profit 59,312     82,262     165,669     228,570  



Global-E Online Ltd.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2023     2024     2023     2024  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating profit (loss) (35,601 )   (21,032 )   (114,004 )   (73,110 )
(1) Stock-based compensation:                      
Cost of revenue 180     294     453     654  
Research and development 6,673     4,173     19,304     13,138  
Selling and marketing 1,057     1,544     3,021     4,308  
General and administrative 3,806     3,697     10,002     11,520  
Total stock-based compensation 11,716     9,708     32,780     29,620  
                       
(2) Depreciation and amortization 412     543     1,299     1,584  
                       
(3) Commercial agreement asset amortization 37,433     37,432     113,018     111,161  
                       
(4) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,092     4,408     15,343     14,410  
                       
(5) Merger related contingent consideration 3,041     -     9,121     -  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA 22,093     31,059     57,557     83,665  

