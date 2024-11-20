23andMe and Mirador Therapeutics Enter Into Strategic Research Collaboration to Advance Mirador’s Precision Medicines for Immunology & Inflammation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and preventive health company, and Mirador Therapeutics, a next-generation precision medicine company focused on developing first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for immunology and inflammation (I&I)-related diseases, today announced a strategic research collaboration. Under the agreement, Mirador will leverage a targeted set of aggregated, de-identified genetic and phenotypic data from the 23andMe research database and its proprietary Mirador360™ development engine to enable target validation and precision medicine.

The 23andMe genetic and phenotypic health information database is the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Insights gleaned from the 23andMe database have resulted in previous pharma collaborations that have generated multiple drug discovery programs, as well as two clinical stage assets in immuno-oncology, and more than 300 scientific publications. Mirador will use the 23andMe database to augment its proprietary Mirador360™ development engine, which already houses one of the most extensive repositories of immune-mediated disease data, including over two million human molecular profiles.

“Our new partnership with 23andMe supercharges the Mirador mission to rapidly advance transformational precision therapies for patients living with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases,” said Mark C. McKenna, Chairman and CEO of Mirador. “Combining Mirador360’s cutting-edge biology, multi-modal data and AI capabilities with the unparalleled genetic and phenotypic insights from the 23andMe database will enable us to accelerate our progress toward solving major unmet needs in I&I.”

“Mirador is a pioneer in I&I precision medicine, and our collaboration harnesses the power of 23andMe’s data and research platform to identify new targets and develop promising new drugs,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “We hope this can ultimately help the millions of patients living with a range of I&I diseases who urgently need treatment options.”

Protecting participant privacy

23andMe has strong privacy protections in place, and customers are in control of their data. Customers have the option to consent to participate in the 23andMe Research program, which is overseen by a third party Institutional Review Board (IRB) to ensure research being conducted meets the highest ethical standards. Only data from consented research participants is used for 23andMe research, and for those that choose to opt-in, their information is de-identified for research activities, meaning participants’ personally identifiable information such as name, age, sex and contact information is stripped from their genetic information, with the two sets of data stored separately. If a customer originally opted-in to participate in 23andMe’s Research program, they can easily withdraw at any time.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andme.com .

About Mirador Therapeutics

Mirador is a next-generation precision medicine company focused on developing first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines for immunology and inflammation. Mirador aims to revolutionize precision medicine with its proprietary Mirador360™ development engine that leverages cutting-edge biology, multi-modal data and advanced analytics to rapidly advance new medicines for patients living with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Launched in 2024, Mirador has raised over $400 million from leading life sciences investors and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.miradortx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

