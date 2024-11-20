Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast to Reach US$ 9,787.5 Million by 2034, Growing at 5.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market to Record Stellar Growth with Advancements in Treatments and Rise in Healthcare Infrastructures

Rockville, MD, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metastatic colorectal cancer market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 5,951.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

In 2023, WHO states, colorectal cancer stands third most common cancer across the world. It accounts for 10% of overall cancer and is second most fronting cause of death globally. Colorectal cancer metastasis is a progressive and destructive cancer where the cancer cells spreads from the colon i.e. the actual site and rectum to other body organs.

Recent advancements and step-ups in molecular diagnostics further create a paradigm shift in treating mCRC (metastatic colorectal cancer). Liquid biopsy and Next-generation sequencing are standards of developments in diagnostics that allow the oncologist to pinpoint genetic mutations promoting the cancer and to develop appropriate treatment strategies.

Increasing investments in oncology care attribute to the boost in market expansion, especially in emerging markets like China and India, due to their still-developing healthcare infrastructures. In this respect, targeted therapies have become an extremely valuable tool in the treatment of mCRC since they allow much more personalized regimens, which destroy cancerous cells, with significantly less effect on healthy tissue. Indeed, various immuno-oncological treatments using the body's immune system in the fight against cancer have proved very effective, especially in certain subtypes like colorectal cancers with MSI-H tumors. Another promising aspect is combination therapies, an integration of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery with modern therapeutic modes-these indeed find their increasing adoption due to their efficiency in the management of complex cases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global metastatic colorectal cancer market is projected to grow at 1% CAGR and reach US$ 9,787.5 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 843.2 million growing at a CAGR of 1% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 1% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Pfizer, Sanofi, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Multi dose administration under therapy type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,482.3 million between 2024 and 2034

“Introduction of new targets and better survival has come with breakthrough advances in metastatic colorectal cancer therapies. New hope has been given to metastatic colorectal cancer patients with state-of-the-art immunotherapeutic solutions” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market:

Key industry participants like Pfizer; Sanofi; Taiho Pharma; Ono Pharma; Hutchison Medipharma; Isofol Medical; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma; G1 Therapeutics; Merck & co; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co; Daiichi Sankyo/Astrazeneca; Eli Lilly and Company; Mirati Therapeutics; Cardiff Oncology; Abbott Laboratories; Epigenomics AG; Other Prominent Players are driving the metastatic colorectal cancer industry.

Market Development

Indeed, this has been in the news lately, where BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) strategies to expand its clinical trial program for a new combination therapy treatment intended at increasing patient response rates and survival rates of mCRC patients. The trial is expected to create new opportunities for treating patients with advanced stages of colorectal. Later, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Bayer to co-develop a targeted therapy regimen for patients suffering from mCRC that is expected to launch in 2026.

The FDA approval of Entrectinib to treat mCRC patients with specific genetic mutations became yet another important milestone in the availability of targeted therapies for such an aggressive form of cancer. Current market developments signal continuous innovation and investment in the metastatic colorectal cancer treatment space and hence indicate strong growth prospects for the industry.

The focus of industry growth over the next five years are based on overall increase in Market Share i.e. by 30% by the well-known pharmaceuticals companies, with their new launches of more efficient treatment options-especially targeted and immunotherapy-are targeting big hikes in market share. This shall further be inclusive of increased efforts toward the development of emerging market opportunities in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Therefore, industry leaders look forward to enhancing their investments in R&D by focusing on identifying new biomarkers and developing new treatment protocols that will involve expansion of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for combination therapies, which have shown higher efficacies in preliminary studies.

Owing to a well-charted strategy and further investment in innovative therapies, the global metastatic colorectal cancer market would stand at the threshold of robust growth. The key factors likely to spur expansion in the market include technological advancement, emerging market presence, and strategic partnership that benefit not only the patients but also help the healthcare providers in different parts of the world.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metastatic colorectal cancer market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by treatment type (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and combination therapy), by route of administration (oral and intravenous), by therapy mode (single dose administration and multi dose administration) by age group (children, adults, and geriatric), end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehab care) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

