Motorcycle Filter Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 6.36 Billion with 5.1% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Demand for Motorcycle Filters Rising with Technological Advancements in Material Science and Designs

Rockville, MD, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a revised industry report released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global motorcycle filter market turnover is estimated at US$ 3.86 billion in 2024 and has been projected to rise at 5.1% CAGR over the next ten years. Technological developments in material science and design are making motorcycle filters stronger and more effective.

Filters are now able to gather more dangerous particles and pollutants due to recent technological advancements in filtration media, multi-layered filters, and sealing technologies. This protects the engine and enhances performance. The longer the filters' lifespan, the less regularly they need to be replaced and repaired. As a result, maintenance is less expensive and easier. More consumers desire high-quality products that last a long time and thereby are choosing these high-tech filters over traditional ones.

The market in East Asia is expanding continuously and holds a significant revenue share due to the rising demand for high-performance motorcycles. Motorcycle touring is becoming more popular in Western Europe as the region has some of the world's most breathtaking scenery and scenic routes. An increasing proportion of motorcyclists in Western European countries including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are also driving motorcycle filter sales.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=104



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for motorcycle filters is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.36 billion by 2034.

by 2034. East Asia is estimated to hold 38.4% of the global market share by the end of 2034.

of the global market share by the end of 2034. In 2024, the United States is projected to account for 73.5% market share of the North American region.

market share of the North American region. The market in South Korea is forecasted to advance at a 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market in Canada is estimated to generate revenue worth US$ 173.1 million in 2024.

in 2024. Based on filter type, the fuel filters segment is forecasted to generate revenue of US$ 3.08 billion by 2034.

by 2034. In North America, revenue from motorcycle filters is analyzed to reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2034-end.

“Prominent players in the motorcycle filter market are focusing on introducing new products to increase their market share globally as well as at regional level,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Motorcycle Filter Market:

NAPA Filters; SIMOTA; Sunpro; Mann+Hummel; Pipercross Performance Filters; K & N Engineering Inc.; BMC Srl; Uni Filter Inc.; Roki Co. Ltd.; DNA Filters; Solat International Trading Co. Ltd.; MAHLE GmbH; Filtrak Brandt GmbH.

High Demand for Fuel Motorcycle Filters Than Other Available Options:

In comparison with oil and intake air filters, the demand for fuel motorcycle filters is increasing at a faster pace and holds a significant portion of the market share. Fuel filters are crucial because they protect the engine from debris and pollutants, which are more prevalent and harmful in fuel than in oil or air. Because of the large variations in fuel quality, especially among suppliers and different locales, regular changes in gasoline filters are necessary. Fuel filters have a shorter lifespan, which means that to maintain optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency, they need to be changed more regularly. Because of this, their demand is also high in the aftermarket.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=104



Motorcycle Filter Industry News:

Australian auto and motorcycle filter manufacturer Uni Filter announced the launch of new air filters in January 2023. Better filtration and airflow are offered by the recently released O2Rush single-stage performance air filter.

The well-known American vehicle repair company FRAM announced the release of its new synthetic oil filter in April 2023. In the US, FRAM synthetic oil filters are only sold at Walmart retail locations.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the motorcycle filter market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on filter type (fuel, oil, intake air), filter media (cellulose, synthetic), and sales channel (OEMs, OESs, IAMs), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Aerospace Filter Market: The global aerospace filter market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.45 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 2.21 billion by the end of 2034.

Automotive Filter Market: The global automotive filter market reached a valuation of US$ 17.0 Billion, and is likely to register a year on year growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 17.77 Billion.

Car Air Filter Market: The global car air filter market is estimated at USD 9.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Car Fuel Filter Market: Revenue from the global car fuel filter market size is projected to increase from US$ 1.74 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.05 billion by the end of 2034. According to this updated study released by Fact.MR, worldwide sales of car fuel filters are forecasted to rise at 5.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Car Oil Filter Market: The global market for car oil filters has reached a size of US$ 2.32 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 3.47 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a steady CAGR of 4.1% over the next ten years, as per this detailed industry research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.