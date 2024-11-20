Fugo Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification for Its Corporate Digital Signage Platform

Fugo achieves SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing its commitment to secure and reliable digital signage solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fugo, a London-based digital signage software company, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, a key certification that reinforces its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security. This milestone demonstrates Fugo’s dedication to rigorous operational controls, offering peace of mind for organizations that rely on secure, cloud-based digital signage solutions to manage and display critical information.SOC 2 Type II, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely recognized benchmark for data security. Achieving this certification involves an extensive audit of a company’s processes and systems to ensure they meet strict requirements for security, availability, and confidentiality over time.As digital signage networks increasingly shift to remote management, the need for secure platforms has grown. This transition has placed pressure on providers to meet the demands of IT administrators and enterprise clients who require assurance that their data is safe. While SOC 2 compliance is not a mandatory standard for digital signage software providers, Fugo voluntarily underwent the rigorous audit to address these growing expectations.For many businesses, SOC 2 compliance is now an essential factor when evaluating potential vendors. With this certification, Fugo positions itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and secure digital signage solutions.SOC 2 Type II compliance is a key pillar of Fugo’s broader approach to data security. The company has also implemented a range of measures to ensure the safety and reliability of its platform, including:- Hosting on Tier IV or III+, SSAE-16, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001-compliant servers- Encrypting data both at rest and during transmission- Custom user permissions and roles for enhanced access control- Annual penetration testing and vulnerability assessments by third-party providers- Support for Single Sign-On (SSO) and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)- Documented change management protocols to maintain consistent system integrityWhile achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a significant milestone, Fugo views it as part of a larger strategy to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company is steadily moving upmarket, focusing on enterprise clients with complex infrastructure and large-scale demands. By addressing challenges like securing data across globally distributed networks and integrating with enterprise-grade systems, Fugo is positioning itself as a vital partner for businesses navigating digital transformation.For more information about Fugo’s approach to data security or to access the SOC 2 Type II compliance report, see the full announcement on their website or contact the team at sales@fugo.ai.About FugoFugo is a London-based digital signage software company that specializes in solutions for corporate and deskless work environments. Its platform connects digital signage screens with business intelligence, data, and reporting tools , allowing organizations to securely display critical information where it matters most. As Fugo continues to expand its presence in the industry, the company remains focused on delivering secure, reliable, and innovative solutions designed for modern workplaces.

