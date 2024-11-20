Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,508 in the last 365 days.

US Route 5 Weathersfield Closed

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 5 in Weathersfield in the area of Wilgus State Park is closed  to both of lanes of traffic due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  




Jennifer Crane

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Route 5 Weathersfield Closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more