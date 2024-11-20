PRIB: Senate President Chiz Escudero on the Forthcoming Return of Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines

PHILIPPINES, November 20 - Press Release

November 20, 2024 Senate President Chiz Escudero on the Forthcoming Return of Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines Makaraan ang mahigit isang dekada na pagkakulong ay uuwi na si Mary Jane Veloso. Nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at sa lahat ng opisyal at kawani ng Department of Foreign Affairs na walang patid ang pakikipag-ugnayan at pakikipag-negosasyon sa gobyerno ng Indonesia para mailigtas sa hatol na kamatayan si Mary Jane at maiuwi siya sa Pilipinas. We owe our immense gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and to the entire Indonesian government for its compassion. Mary Jane has spent over a third of her life in prison and every day of those 14 years not knowing if it will be her last. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane back to the Philippines. We call on the authorities concerned to ensure the safety of Mary Jane upon her return to the Philippines and to reach out to her family and allay whatever fears or concerns they may have about her transfer.

