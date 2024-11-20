Solis Agrosciences Acquires Genomics Platform to Provide Genotyping and Bioinformatics Services to Agriculture Companies

Solis will provide end-to-end genomics services enabling better-informed decisions, resulting in the development of more productive and resilient plants and animals

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Agrosciences, the trusted partner for high-quality AgTech research services, announced the purchase of Ferris Genomics’ sequencing and bioinformatics platform, enabling Solis to offer agriculture customers end-to-end genomics services. The Ferris platform includes whole-genome sequencing, skim sequencing, imputation, and customized development of genomics-driven breeding programs. Founded by genomics experts, Ferris has provided high-quality data across a variety of plant and animal research and breeding programs in row crops, specialty crops, and livestock.

"Ferris Genomics is an attractive asset that offers marketplace and operational synergy, allowing Solis to deliver more comprehensive solutions and to reach new customers,” said Charlie Bolten, co-founder and CEO of Solis Agrosciences. "We anticipate that the acquisition of this platform and its experienced team will immediately contribute to Solis’ bottom line."

To ensure the seamless transition of customer projects, key Ferris employees joined the growing Solis Agrosciences team and Solis began operating the Ferris laboratories in the Helix Center, located within the same building as Solis’ current research operations.

"Whole-genome skim sequencing and hybrid-capture approaches with imputation have reached a price point where the technology can be broadly deployed in agriculture to drive phenotypic gain while maintaining genetic diversity in breeding programs," said Susan Martino-Catt, PhD, COO of Solis Agrosciences. "Companies using sequence-based genotyping and imputation in their breeding programs may identify targets to leverage our plant transformation and genome-editing platforms to create new traits and drive enhanced phenotypes.”

Solis was launched in 2022 to fill a need for specialized agricultural research. The company has demonstrated significant traction, employing a growing team of industry-experienced scientists, launching product offerings in plant transformation and gene editing, and securing a license to the Pairwise Fulcrum™ Platform.

“Hermann is excited by the progress that Solis has made in the marketplace, securing a broad customer base from venture-backed startups to the largest multi-national agriculture companies,” said Robert Hermann, Jr., chairman and CEO of Hermann Companies. “We look forward to future growth and additional opportunities to add capability that builds shareholder value.”

Solis’ major investors are Hermann Companies, Jim McKelvey’s Saloniki Investments, BioGenerator Ventures, and QRM Capital. Additional investors include St. Louis Arch Angels, Missouri Technology Corporation, Helix Fund, CIG Spectrum, Hypha Life Sciences, and various angel investors.

Solis will continue to identify and put in place solutions for unmet customer needs to support critical agricultural innovations by adding new capabilities, building world-class infrastructure, and acquiring synergistic assets.

About Solis Agrosciences

Solis Agrosciences is the trusted partner for high-quality AgTech research services. We generate gene-edited and transgenic crops, plant phenotype and efficacy data, end-to-end genomics sequencing services, and individually tailored research solutions for our startup and corporate customers. Solis’ highly trained and industry-experienced scientists operate in the 39 North Ag Biotech district of St. Louis, Missouri. To partner with Solis, visit SolisAgrosciences.com.

About Hermann Companies

Founded in 1956, Hermann Companies combines three generations of experience to make investments across a spectrum of asset classes and industries. Hermann offer a variety of capital solutions to accomplish its goal of partnering with strong, entrepreneurial teams through meaningful direct investments. Visit hermcos.com to learn more.

39 North AgTech Innovation District, St. Louis, Missouri is a vibrant innovation district cultivating the infrastructure, talent, and access to capital to facilitate agrifood tech innovation and to advance ideas from lab to market. Visit 39northstl.org to learn more

