Checkweigher Machine Market Growth to Reach US$ 813.3 Million at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2034 | Fact.MR

Checkweigher Machines are Transforming Quality Control in the Manufacturing Arena

Rockville, MD , Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The checkweigher machine market is estimated at US$ 629.2 million in 2024 and is projected to develop steadily with a 2.6% CAGR through 2034. The market size is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 813.3 million by 2034.

One of the primary drivers behind the optimistic projections is the escalating demand for improved product quality and compliance. In an era where consumer expectations are soaring, manufacturers across industries are compelled to uphold the top standards. Checkweigher machines, with their ability to meticulously weigh and verify products, contribute significantly to maintaining consistency and meeting regulatory requirements.

Checkweigher machine adoption is particularly booming in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Strict standards pertaining to these industries need exact weight management, and automatic checkweigher machines are essential in guaranteeing that every product satisfies the prescribed standards. This protects consumers' welfare and absolves producers of any potential legal liability. As a result, the checkweigher machine market is poised to witness considerable expansion.

The increased demand for checkweigher machines is fueled by the globalization of trade and business. Respecting various regulatory frameworks becomes essential when items are sent across international borders. Checkweighers allow smooth cross-border commerce and improve the efficiency of the global supply chain by verifying that goods satisfy the necessary weight criteria. Additionally, the growing focus on automation in manufacturing processes has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Checkweigher machines streamline production lines, reducing manual labor and minimizing the risk of human errors.

Key Takeaways from the Checkweigher Machine Market Study:

The checkweigher machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

through 2034. The North America checkweigher machine industry is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States checkweigher machine market is set to be valued at US$ 131.5 million in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 3.0% through 2034.

in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of through 2034. The checkweigher machine industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 179.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on capacity, 12 to 60 kg checkweigher machines are likely to hold a 49.5% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. The food and beverage industry segment is set to dominate the end use category with a 45.2% share in 2024.

“The rivalry between the United States and China in the checkweigher machine market stems from their quest for global market supremacy. While China currently holds a dominant position, the United States possesses untapped potential, driven by innovation, advanced technology, and a robust manufacturing sector, positioning it to potentially surpass China in the near future.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Checkweigher Machine Market:

Key players in the checkweigher machine market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler Toledo, R.S. Bilance S.r.l., SF Engineering, VBS, Inc., VARPE CONTROL DE PESO S.A., Soc. Coop. Bilanciai Campogalliano, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., ACG, Anritsu, Bizerba, Cassel Inspection, Dibal, Espera-Werke, Idecon, iXAPACK GLOBAL, LOMA SYSTEM, Marel, Minebea Intec, NEMESIS, OCS-WIPOTEC, Packital S.R.L., Prisma Industriale, and Mettler Toledo. These competitors employ diverse strategies to gain an edge.

Regional Outlook:

Over the next decade, the checkweigher machine industry in North America is poised for substantial growth, encouraging a lucrative share of revenue. The primary driver of market development is the rising demand for auto checkweigher machines in industrial automation systems aimed at enhancing productivity. When automatic checkweigher machines work with other contemporary technologies to save costs across the production process, they improve packaging quality and rate.

The East Asia checkweigher machine market is projected to expand at a promising CAGR of 2.3% through 2034. The market is expected to be dominated by this region throughout the forecast period. Companies in the regional marketplace are making a lot of effort to optimize the use of automatic checkweigher machines for packaging and inspection applications.

Checkweigher Machine Market Leaders Channel Significant Investments into Technological Advancements

The checkweigher machine industry is very competitive, with a focus on strategic approaches. Some focus on technological innovation, continually enhancing precision and efficiency. A few emphasize robust after-sales support and building long-term client relationships. Others differentiate through customizable solutions catering to varied industry needs. Price competitiveness remains a key driver for certain players, capturing cost-conscious segments.

In October 2023, with a focus on food makers, Fortress Technology, a leader in contamination detection and food checkweighing, introduced the Raptor Inline Checkweigher. The device is intended for automated lines that handle raw ingredients and provides a mobile, effective weighing system that may be integrated with portion control equipment upstream for producers of prepared foods, meat, fish, and bakeries.

In June 2021, with its newly designed capsule handling techniques, Anritsu introduced the new Capsule Checkweigher, which guarantees incredibly dependable capsule feeding, weighing, and rejection. With its industry-leading weighing accuracy of ± 0.5 mg, Anritsu's push balance weighing solution enhances quality control and boosts productivity in manufacturing.

Checkweigher Machine Industry News:

With the release of their slimline Raptor design in November 2023, Fortress Technology made a revolutionary shift in the checkweigher machine market. Raptor weight sensors provide for fast, precise, and real-time weight measurements of individual packs, with a rapid reset time. Furthermore, tolerance tables that are set in the Raptor Checkweigher software guarantee instant adherence to local regulatory weight limitations.

