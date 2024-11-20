Blue Hydrogen Market projected to reach US$1,586.122 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.66%

The blue hydrogen market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from US$1,204.410 million in 2025 to US$1,586.122 million by 2030.

The blue hydrogen market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from US$1,204.410 million in 2025 to US$1,586.122 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the blue hydrogen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,586.122 million by 2030.A new analysis report on the blue hydrogen market which is forecasted between 2024 and 2029 has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.Blue hydrogen is also known as decarbonized hydrogen. It is produced by reforming natural gas coupled with carbon capture and storage (CCS). Steam methane reforming and autothermal reforming are some of the major methods used to produce blue hydrogen.One of the major drivers for the blue hydrogen market is the increasing demand for fuel-cell electric vehicles . Blue hydrogen can reduce carbon emissions significantly, while it can also be stored for a longer period, making it suitable for mass usage. The production method of blue hydrogen is more cost-effective than that of green hydrogen, making it more viable for commercial usage in industries like automotive. Many countries like India and Japan are focusing more on the development of fuel-cell electric vehicles, that use hydrogen as a fuel than lithium-ion battery powered electric vehicles, as BEVs have expensive and unsustainable material usage. Various countries and organizations are involved in the development of the decarbonizing process, to produce blue hydrogen more efficiently, at a higher volume, and with lower carbon emissions.For instance, In August 2023, Honeywell UOP LLC and ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies LLC conducted a successful pilot plant test of their new ZoneFlow reactor, that validates at least a 15% increase in the steam reforming capacity compared to the conventional pellets. In April 2023, 8 Rivers, a company aimed to commercialize a zero-emission gas power plant, designed and unveiled a cheaper and highly efficient method of producing blue hydrogen from fossils. The company claims that the process can capture more than 99% of CO2 emissions by recycling carbon.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/blue-hydrogen-market The blue hydrogen market, based on the technology is segmented into three categories namely steam methane reforming, gas partial oxidation, and auto thermal reforming. In the steam methane reforming method methane from natural gas is heated, using steam with a catalyst that produces a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. This process creates a very small amount of carbon dioxide and is about 65% to 75% efficient in producing hydrogen from fossil fuels.The blue hydrogen market, based on the end-user is segmented into refining, chemicals, iron & steel, transportation, and others. The automotive industry is expected to attain maximum market share in the blue hydrogen market, as it has the highest potential to decarbonize heavy industries all across the globe, as blue hydrogen can be used in power generation, as well as in industrial and automotive sectors. blue hydrogen is a low-carbon fuel that can be used to generate electricity and has the capacity to store the energy in fuel-cells, that can be further used to power cars and other commercial vehicles.Based on geography, the blue hydrogen market is expanding significantly in Asia Pacific for various reasons. In countries like Japan, China, and India, there is a growing initiative from the governments to develop hydrogen-based fuel-cell automobiles in the region. The Japanese company Toyota has also launched and produced various generations of their hydrogen-powered car Mirai, which does not emit greenhouse gases. The countries in the region are also developing the mass production capability of blue hydrogen, which can be used in various industries in the region, and reduce the dependability on fossil fuels. Blue hydrogen is easier to produce than green hydrogen and can be stored for longer periods. It also has an efficiency of about 60-65%, meaning lower carbon emissions.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the blue hydrogen market that have been covered are Alfa Laval, ExxonMobil Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Aker Solutions, Dastur Energy, Topsoe, Shell Plc, Lindle Plc, Petrofac Limited, Technip Energies N.V., Johnson Matthey, Thyssenkrupp AG.The market analytics report segments the blue hydrogen market as follows:• By Technologyo Steam Methane Reformingo Gas Partial Oxidationo Auto Thermal Reforming• By End-Useo Refiningo Chemicalso Iron and Steelo Transportationo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Alfa Laval• ExxonMobil Corporation• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.• Aker Solutions• Dastur Energy• Topsoe• Shell Plc• Lindle Plc• Petrofac Limited• Technip Energies N.V.• Johnson Matthey• Thyssenkrupp AGExplore More Reports:• Hydrogen Generation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hydrogen-generation-market • Clean Energy Technology Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/clean-energy-technology-market • Green Hydrogen Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/green-hydrogen-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.