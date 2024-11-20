Government calls on business owners to register

Government welcomes the response by various stakeholders to implement the interventions to address the current outbreak of foodborne illnesses and illicit trade some of which have led to the unfortunate fatalities of children and hospitalisation of some especially in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Free State.

While the process of registration of spaza shops and other small medium business enterprises, as one of the measures to mitigate this challenge, has steadily commenced in various parts of the country, government is concerned by isolated incidents of disruptions especially in areas around Soweto which have since been attended to by law enforcement agencies.

Government appeals to members of the public not to disturb the process of registration by blocking certain shop owners from participating in the process, this includes conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies.

Lawful joint inspections are ongoing across the country led by multidisciplinary teams comprising of experts and officials from various government departments, state bodies and law enforcement agencies.

We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the republic to register a business and trade. In processing these applications for registration, government will make every effort to ensure that account is taken of every legal prescript that allows people to do business in the country.

Only individuals and businesses that meet the legal requirements and regulations stipulated by South African laws will be permitted to operate businesses in the country.

We have been inundated with enquiries and concerns from individual business owners and organised groups about the registration deadline of 21 days and requests for extension. We would like to urge the business community to come forward within this period and ensure that they get their businesses registered without delay.

For its part, government will make every effort to assist those business owners who are struggling with the process to comply with the requirements to register.