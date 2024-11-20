Government calls for media accreditation for launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children

The government will launch 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign on the 25 November 2024 in North West at Rustenburg Civic Centre. Under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children”.

The 2024 campaign will emphasise and address the root causes of GBVF, promote positive masculinity, and gender equity, and create economic opportunities for women and children.

Members of the media who wish to cover the national launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign on 25 November 2024 are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and send it back to funeka.zondo@dwypd.gov.za or bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za

The deadline for submission is 20 November 2024 at 16:00.

NB: NO PDF FILE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Enquiries:

Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

