Home Affairs dismisses 18 crooked officials

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed 18 officials, effective immediately, for a range of offences including fraud, corruption and sexual harassment. A further four officials were issued with final written warnings - two of which carry a one and three months salary suspension, respectively. Another two officials received written warnings. The dismissals and disciplinary action follow the conclusion of all mandated human resource and appeals processes by the Department.

The breakdown of the reasons for the dismissals of the affected officials are reflected in the table below:

Number of officials dismissed Reason for dismissal 4 Irregular granting of ID documents 6 Irregular solemnisation and registration of marriages 1 Irregular processing of passports 3 Irregular processing of birth certificates 1 Irregular approval of visa applications 1 Irregular extension of asylum seeker permit 1 Sexual harassment 1 Irregular deactivation of file

The dismissal and disciplining of errant officials are the result of the further intensification of the Department’s clampdown on corruption, fraud and maladministration. The dismissals follow from a series of recent convictions, and reflect the intensification of cooperation between the Department of Home Affairs, the Special Investigating Unit, and the Hawks. Where prosecutable offences have been committed, the dockets will be referred for criminal prosecution, while Home Affairs also continues to work on measures to recover ill-gotten gains from perpetrators.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “These dismissals send a clear and unambiguous message that the days where acts of fraud and corruption are committed with impunity against Home Affairs, are over. Dismissals and prosecutions are set to continue ramping up until we have squeezed crime and corruption out of the system.” Minister Schreiber said: “I want to thank the various law enforcement agencies that are supporting Home Affairs, as well as committed members of management, for increasingly turning our shared commitment to zero tolerance for corruption into a concrete reality. Those who cheapen and defraud our country are learning the hard way that there is nowhere to hide from a reinvigorated Home Affairs that is committed to upholding the rule of law and delivering dignity.”

As the country is preparing to observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) from Monday, 25 November 2024, Minister Schreiber also welcomed the Department’s stance on this important fight, as expressed through the speedy dismissal of an official for sexual harassment.

