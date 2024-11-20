President Cyril Ramaphosa: G20 Closing and Handover Ceremony of G20 Leaders’ Summit

Your Excellency, President Mr Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,

Heads of State and Government of the G20 Members and Invited Countries,

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the Presidency of the G20 for the next year.

I congratulate President Lula da Silva and Brazil on a most successful G20 Presidency.

I wish to thank my good friend of many years, President Lula, for his inspirational leadership.

We commend Brazil for elevating the participation of social and civil society groups in the work of the G20 by convening the first ever G20 Social Summit.

South Africa firmly believes that civil society serves as a bridge between the G20 leaders and the people who have the greatest interest in their deliberations.

We will continue with this innovative platform for engagement during our Presidency.

This is in line with our own traditions as South Africa to involve civil society formations in all matters of importance to the people of the country.

It was through the actions of civil society formations in South Africa that we were able to end apartheid and achieve our democracy.

Through its Presidency, Brazil has effectively contributed to ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’.

The work undertaken throughout the Brazilian Presidency has addressed some of the most pressing global challenges of our time.

We welcome the heightened focus on the development agenda through the lens of developing economy countries.

South Africa expresses its gratitude to Brazil and the rest of the G20 membership for the opportunity to build upon the excellent work led by Brazil.

We applaud all G20 members, led by Brazil, in finalising the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration, which outlines the actions we must take together to build a better world.

We appreciate that once sufficient consensus was reached on the Declaration, those members who still had points of disagreement did not stand in the way of the adoption of the Declaration.

As South Africa, we undertake to advance the work of the G20 towards achieving greater global economic growth and sustainable development.

We will work to ensure that no one is left behind.

The world is faced with severe challenges and crises.

These are exacerbated by the fragility of global solidarity, crippling underdevelopment and deepening inequality.

Yet, throughout the years of its existence, the G20 has always sought to confront global challenges head on.

Through partnerships across society, and by reigniting our common humanity, South Africa will seek to harness global collective energy to confront these challenges.

South Africa has adopted the G20 Presidency theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’.

In line with this theme, we will seek to strengthen and advance our common pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future.

The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 must be a priority for the next five Presidencies of the G20.

Through our G20 Presidency, we will seek to strengthen solidarity.

Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering.

We must stand in solidarity with those countries that are most vulnerable to pandemics and other global public health emergencies.

At this moment, many countries in Africa are experiencing worsening m-pox outbreaks that call for urgent international action.

Through our G20 Presidency, we will work to tackle inequality, which is a major threat to global economic growth and stability.

The disparities in wealth and development within and between countries is unjust and unsustainable.

These disparities show themselves in the lack of predictable and sustainable financing and capacity building for climate action.

Inequality is manifested in the crippling debt that has forced many countries to forgo their developmental programmes to service exorbitant debt.

South Africa’s Presidency will be the first time an African country has presided over the G20. We will use this moment to bring the development priorities of the African Continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the G20.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency will advance three high-level priorities, which will find expression in the work of the Sherpa and Finance Tracks.

The first of these priorities is Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Inequality.

The second priority is Food Security.

The third priority is Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

South Africa looks forward to working with all G20 members and invited guests.

We will continue to work with partner countries and multilateral institutions.

Approximately 130 meetings of the G20 will take place across our country, and I am honoured to welcome you all to South Africa for the year ahead.

Lastly, I invite you to view a brief introductory video launching South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

I thank you.