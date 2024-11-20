Shooting Ranges Market Projected Expansion to $2.5+ Billion Market Value by 2031, with a 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031

By end-user, the military segment is projected to lead the global shooting ranges market owing to a higher CAGR.

The global shooting range market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shooting range market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6599 The global shooting ranges market is analyzed across type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By type, the indoor shooting range segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The outdoor shooting range segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.By product type, the fixed targets segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global shooting ranges market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The virtual simulators segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The moving targets segment is also discussed in the report.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-ranges-market/purchase-options By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The civil segment is also analyzed through the study.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.The key market players analyzed in the global shooting ranges market report includeInVeris Training SolutionsAction Target, Inc.Range Systems, Inc.Cubic CorporationVirtra Training Systems, Inc.Saab AB𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-fire-control-radar-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-sensors-market-A16504

