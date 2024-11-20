Airport Ground Handling Market in 2024 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032

Airport Ground Handling Market - By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The airport ground handling market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport ground handling market by Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, and Others), by Airport (Domestic, and International), by Provider (Independent, Airlines, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global airport ground handling industry generated $31.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $76.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global airport ground handling market is driven by factors such as Rise in air traffic, increasing construction, modernization, expansion projects of airports, and growth in e-commerce. However, high capital costs and rigorous rules and regulations hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, expansion of alternative power sources, and development of lithium-ion batteries, technical advancements and expanding environmental sustainability measures are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the airport ground handling market during the forecast period.Report coverage & details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2023–2032Base Year2022Market Size in 2022$31.8 billionMarket Size in 2032$76.1 billionCAGR9.2 %No. of Pages in Report378Segments CoveredService, Airport, Provider, and Region.DriversRise in air trafficSurging airport construction, modernization, expansion projectsGrowth in e-commerceOpportunitiesTechnological advancementsGrowing environmental sustainability measuresRestraintsHigh capital costStringent regulations and guidelinesThe passenger handling segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on service, the passenger handling segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to a rise in demand for safe, reliable, cost-efficient, and effective passenger handling services. However, the cargo handling segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth of e-commerce that led to a rise in cargo handling services.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market/purchase-options The international segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on the airport, the international segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rise in globalization regarding international travel.The independent segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on provider, the independent segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global airport ground handling market revenue. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in technology adoption and innovation by independent providers to improve the efficiency and accuracy of ground handling services.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in investment in developing airport infrastructure and surge in air travel in the region.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585 Leading Market Players: -Fraport AGQatar AirwaysSATS LtdAviapartnerSwissport International AGThe Emirates GroupFlughafen München GmbHMenzies Aviation LimitedCelebi AviationAOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-fire-control-radar-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-sensors-market-A16504

