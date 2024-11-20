Freight Trucking Market to Hit $4,457.4 Billion by 2031: Key Insights from Allied Market Research

Freight Trucking Market Growth

The 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the refrigerated truck segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the dry van & box truck segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the temperature controlled goods segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the dry bulk goods segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

The global freight trucking market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉.𝐁. 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future By cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

