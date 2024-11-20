"Racing Tires Industry : $10.9 Billion in 2022, Projected to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2032 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Racing Tires Market by Application (Auto Racing Tires, Motorcycle Racing Tires), Distribution Channel (Replacement Tires, OEMs), and Tire Type (Racing Slick Tires, Racing Treaded Tires): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, The global racing tires market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3168 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 :This racing tires market study encompasses 14 different countries, offering an in-depth analysis of each country's regions and segments in terms of value ($million) for the forecasted period spanning from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :The research is built upon a foundation of high-quality data, expert insights, and independent analyses, ensuring a well-rounded perspective. This approach is designed to furnish stakeholders with valuable insights, aiding them in making informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :To gain a profound understanding of the market, the study involved a review of more than 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from prominent industry players.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on tire type, the racing slick tires segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9 % from 2023 to 2032, as racing slick tires dominate in dry racing conditions, offering maximum grip and minimal rolling resistance. The smooth surface maximizes the tire's contact area with the track. Manufacturers formulate slick tires with specific compounds that optimize grip and performance at varying temperatures. These temperature-responsive compounds enhance tire performance.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on application, the auto racing tires held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global racing tires market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to rise in popularity of motorsports, including Formula 1, NASCAR, and endurance racing, globally. However, motorcycle racing tires segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to increase in diverse categories of motorcycle racing and prestigious events such as MotoGP.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/racing-tires-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on distribution channel, the replacement tires segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, as high-speed races result in tire wear and frequent replacements. Racing teams and individuals rely on replacement tires to maintain optimal performance and safety during races.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as Europe hosts a diverse range of motorsport events, from Formula 1 to endurance racing at Le Mans. Each country's motorsport culture influences tire preferences. Europe is home to many luxury sports car manufacturers, and racing teams creating demand for high-performance racing tires that match the performance characteristics of these vehicles. However, Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the emergence of motorsport events, such as Formula 1 races in China and Japan. This growth fuels demand for racing tires. The growing middle-class population and rise in demand for high-performance vehicles, drive the demand for racing tires that match their vehicles' capabilities.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Bridgestone CorporationContinental AGHankook & Company Co., Ltd.Maxxis International USAMichelinNexen tirePirelli & C. S.P.A.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyThe Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3168 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global racing tires market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 