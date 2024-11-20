Vietnam AI in E-Commerce Market Set to Reach US$ 1.74 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐀𝐈) 𝐢𝐧 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔𝟓.𝟒𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to soar to𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟕𝟒𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, at a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟎.𝟖𝟎% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, according to a new market research report.
This rapid market expansion reflects the increasing adoption of AI technologies by businesses in Vietnam's e-commerce sector. AI-driven innovations such as personalized shopping experiences, predictive analytics, automated customer service, and smart supply chain management are transforming the way e-commerce companies operate. The integration of AI in e-commerce is enabling businesses to optimize their operations, improve customer engagement, and increase profitability.
The surge in AI technology investments, coupled with the growing demand for digitalization in the e-commerce space, is expected to propel the market forward. Key factors contributing to this growth include:
𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: AI-powered algorithms are enhancing the customer experience by providing personalized product recommendations, targeted advertisements, and dynamic pricing models, driving sales and customer loyalty.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: AI tools such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated inventory management systems are streamlining operations and reducing costs for e-commerce businesses.
𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: AI technologies enable companies to gather valuable insights from customer behavior, enabling them to tailor marketing campaigns and product offerings with greater precision.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Vietnamese government’s increasing support for digital innovation and technology-driven business solutions is further catalyzing the growth of AI applications in e-commerce.
As businesses in Vietnam embrace AI to stay competitive and deliver enhanced customer experiences, the AI in e-commerce market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. With technological advancements and increasing digital adoption, the market is on track to become a key player in the region's evolving digital economy.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Amazon Web Services Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
• SAP SE
• Nvidia Corporation
• FPT Smart Cloud Company Limited
• Intel Corporation
• Smart Fashion Pte Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
• AI Chips
• Smart Devices
• Sensors
• Solution/ Software
• AI Platform/Tools
• Chatbots & Virtual Assistants
• Others
• Services
• Professional Services
• Managed Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Natural Processing Language (NLP)
• Machine Learning (ML)
• Computer Vision (CV)
• Data Mining
• Deep Learning
• Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Front-End
• Customer Service & Engagement
• AI-based Chatbots
• Virtual Assistants
• Personalized Product Recommendations
• Search & Visual Search
• Customer Churn Prediction
• Generative AI
• Heatmap
• People Counting
• Consumer Behavior Analysis
• Others
• Back-End
• Fraud Detection and Prevention
• Inventory & Supply Chain Management
• Dynamic Pricing & Promotions
• Logistics Optimization
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Specialized eCommerce
• Multiformat/Diversified eCommerce
• Omnichannel E-commerce
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
• Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
• Business-to-Business (B2B)
• Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
