Debris, downed trees prompt travel advisory for Vancouver Island highways

CANADA, November 20 - A significant fall storm is impacting Vancouver Island. Downed power lines, debris and fallen trees have resulted in multiple highway closures on the island.

Drivers are advised to avoid travel for the remainder of Tuesday night, Nov. 19, and into the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. 

Highways closed include:

  • Highway 4 from Highway 4A (Errington) to Port Alberni, and from Port Alberni to Tofino/Ucluelet junction
  • Highway 14 west of Sooke
  • Highway 18 at Hillcrest
  • Highway 28 from Gold River to Campbell River
  • Pacific Marine Circle Route

Drivers can expect additional closures as the storm moves through. Environment Canada warns that strong southeasterly winds will continue throughout the night and into Wednesday morning but should ease late in the day on Wednesday.

As soon as its safe to do so, maintenance contractors will begin clearing debris, and BC Hydro is prioritizing repairs to the many power outages across the island.

For additional updates, drivers can check: https://www.drivebc.ca

