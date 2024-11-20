PS Galokale Marks a Milestone in Rehabilitation and Reintegration at Rove Correctional Centre Honiara, Solomon Islands – In a significant ceremony on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.