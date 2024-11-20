EasyTrip.AI Launches Version 1.5: Enhanced AI Trip Planner for Personalized, and Eco-Conscious Journeys

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip planning has taken a quantum leap forward with the recent launch of EasyTrip.AI's version 1.5, a powerhouse revision in providing an even more seamless, personalized, and ecologically friendly travel experience. The focus of this release lies in four key pillars: an enhanced user experience, deeper personalization, eco-friendly travel options, and an intuitive, user-centered interface. It positions EasyTrip.AI as a premier choice for travelers who desire to plan with ease and purpose-and free of charge.

Upgraded Seamless Experience

Enhanced Seamless Experience Starting with version 1.5, EasyTrip.AI introduces new booking capabilities and real-time updates on all things hidden gems, local events, and activities for each location. Now, the tool connects with a greater range of variables in real time: weather forecasts, recalculated rest stops, and-route optimization-users also get real-time information for an interrupted enjoyable trip. This added seamless experience ensures travelers are notified, safe, and fully engaged with their surroundings.





A screenshot of Easytrip.ai homepage, featuring sleek and minimal design.

Deeper Personalization

EasyTrip.AI's new algorithm in version 1.5 does not stop at basic customization; it learns from users' travel history, preferences, and real-time inputs. Whether it is adrenaline-charged action, serenity, or an immersion into the culture that travelers look for, the site has trips to match their budget, activity preference, and pace.





A trip plan page of Easytrip.ai, showing 7 days trip details and optimized routes on the map.

Expanded Eco-Friendly Travel Solutions

Improved Green Travel Options As an interest in sustainable tourism increases, version 1.5 adds eco-sensitive decisions by allowing more green accommodation options, eco-friendly transport, or low-impact activities. EasyTrip.AI now also introduces carbon offset trip recommendations and makes it easier for travel users to choose environmentally-conscious options with utmost convenience. With EasyTrip.AI undertaking that commitment, revenue generated from its operation is shared, at least in part, to environmental and reforestation efforts. Travelers can responsibly enjoy their exploration.

Refined, User-Friendly Interface

EasyTrip.AI's new version continued with the delivery of a really minimalist and intuitive frontend, making trip planning much easier across users of all ages and comfort levels with technology. On that basis, travelers can quickly enter their preferences and get immediate AI-powered recommendations, making planning fast and stress-free. For users who are more meticulous, the features of EasyTrip.AI extend to a more all-encompassing suite where they have complete customization even down to minute details: access, edit, and personalize every part of their trip. Such flexibility would ensure in each case that users can utilize this tool to full advantage by tailoring each trip to suit individual taste and preference.





The optimized mobile view of Easytrip.ai website, showing a restaurant detail page, a trip details page with activities, and the homepage.

About EasyTrip.AI

Headquartered in Asia's AI hub in Ho Chi Minh city and backed & featured by many big names and press, such as Hatch by DigitalOcean, Yahoo, MSN, EasyTrip.AI is redefining travel technology with tools made by travelers for travelers. Version 1.5 underlines the mission-to make the travel planning seamless and sustainable-presenting a new way of discovering the world responsibly. For a faster, greener, and more personalized travel planning experience, create an account at EasyTrip.AI and try out all the features that this latest version has to offer for absolutely free.

Website: https://easytrip.ai/

Contact: Linh Le - contact@easytrip.ai

Company name: PML-TECH COMPANY LIMITED

Company address: 183 Nguyen Van Cong, Ward 3, Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

